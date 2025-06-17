Bitget Wallet Launches LINE NEXT's Mini Dapp Ecosystem Month with TGE Viral Campaign

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , one of the world's largest self-custodial crypto wallets, has launched LINE NEXT’s Mini Dapp Ecosystem Month in collaboration with LINE NEXT and its Kaia blockchain. This strategic initiative integrates tokenized assets into messaging superapps, offering users access to Web3 games through seamless, gas-free interactions.

LINE NEXT’s Mini Dapp Ecosystem Month begins June 16, featuring a $500,000 prize pool and participation from leading Kaia-based games including Bombie, Fate War, TOFU Story, StarAI, and DarkStar. New games and missions will rotate every two weeks, all delivered gas-free and integrated into Bitget Wallet.

The campaign also features Bombie, a social mini-game developed by the team behind Catizen. With over 12 million users across LINE’s Mini Dapp and Telegram, Bombie is the highest-earning title on LINE's Mini Dapp platform and the first to debut its own token. Bitget Wallet exclusively supports the token generation event (TGE), enabling users to claim $BOMB tokens directly in-app with zero gas fees and a 100% bonus for early participants. The launch sets a precedent for self-custodial wallets supporting token distribution within mainstream app environments.

An additional key component of the initiative is the TGE Viral campaign, which features Fate War, LARVA Survival, and Slime Miner. Hosted through a dedicated Mini Dapp campaign page powered by Bitget Wallet, the campaign provides token-related missions, exclusive item discounts, and bonus rewards. It is designed to drive engagement by lowering the barrier to entry and providing developers scalable community activation tools.

By embedding token generation, rewards, and transactions into the app environment, Bitget Wallet and LINE NEXT are advancing a model for consumer-grade blockchain adoption.

"Web3 needs to meet users where they already are," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "By embedding self-custody and rewards into LINE, we're removing friction and setting a model for how wallets and superapps can scale the next wave of digital interaction."

For more details on the campaign, visit LINE’s Mini Dapp Portal and BItget Wallet official channels .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

About LINE NEXT Inc.

LINE NEXT Inc., LINE’s venture dedicated to developing and expanding the Web3 ecosystem, providing new digital experiences, and leading Web3 innovation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7602694d-7c51-4032-a83d-e7e4b636ea32