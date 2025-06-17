RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-06-17
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1700 +/- 1700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,350
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,700
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield
|1.974 %
|Lowest yield
|1.970 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.979 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|83.33
|Auction date
|2025-06-17
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,670
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|2.149 %
|Lowest yield
|2.147 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.149 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|81.20