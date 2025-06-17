RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-06-17
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1700 +/- 1700
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,350
Volume sold, SEK mln1,700
Number of bids17
Number of accepted bids10
Average yield1.974 %
Lowest yield1.970 %
Highest accepted yield1.979 %
% accepted at highest yield       83.33

 

Auction date2025-06-17
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,670
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield2.149 %
Lowest yield2.147 %
Highest accepted yield2.149 %
% accepted at highest yield       81.20



 


