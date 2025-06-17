|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-06-17
|Start date
|2025-06-18
|Maturity date
|2025-06-25
|Interest rate
|2.25 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|662.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|519.2
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|519.2
|Number of bids
|14
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
