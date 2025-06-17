RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-06-17
Start date2025-06-18
Maturity date2025-06-25
Interest rate2.25 %
Offered volume, SEK bn662.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn519.2
Accepted volume, SEK bn519.2
Number of bids14
Percentage allotted, %100.00



