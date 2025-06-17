Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 30 April 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 16 May to no later than 21 July 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 30 April 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/644796

From 9 June to 13 June 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,280,915 own shares at an average price of NOK 255.9858 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 9 June OSE CEUX TQEX 10 June OSE 433,500 252.6406 109,519,700.10 CEUX TQEX 11 June OSE 428,915 256.0385 109,818,753.23 CEUX TQEX 12 June OSE 418,500 259.3969 108,557,602.65 CEUX TQEX 13 June OSE CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,280,915 255.9858 327,896,055.98 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 5,594,029 244.3581 1,366,946,172.51 CEUX TQEX Total 5,594,029 244.3581 1,366,946,172.51 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 6,874,944 246.5245 1,694,842,228.49 CEUX TQEX Total 6,874,944 246.5245 1,694,842,228.49



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 93,637,393 own shares, corresponding to 3.35% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 84,746,271 own shares, corresponding to 3.03% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

