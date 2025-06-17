Elanders makes changes in Group Management

Bernd Schwenger will step down as CEO for Elanders’ subsidiary LGI and as a member of Elanders Group Management. His successor will be Florian Beck, who is currently Chief Operations Officer of Elanders’ subsidiary Bergen Logistics. Florian has been with the Group for ten years, including nine years within LGI. He has long and solid experience in contract logistics and business development and has held various senior positions within the Group.

As of this change Elanders’ Group Management will consist of the following persons:

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO

Åsa Vilsson, CFO

Florian Beck, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

Charles Ickes, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Bergen Logistics)

Kok Khoon Lim, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)

Tim Bloch, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions in the United Kingdom

Sven Burkhard, responsible for Print & Packaging Solutions

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

