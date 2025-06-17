ECD Auto Design Unveils an E-Type Like No Other – The Jaguar GTO

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design has unveiled its most ambitious creation yet: a Jaguar E-Type GTO, a bespoke, open-top grand tourer built from the ground up for a private client under what is now known as The Bridgewater Commission.

This one-of-one vehicle, dubbed the Jaguar E-Type GTO, represents a new vision for what the E-Type could have become — a handcrafted, performance-focused grand tourer inspired by Jaguar’s motorsport history and the spirit of 1960s-era homologation specials.

In ECD’s naming convention, “GTO” stands for Grand Touring Open — a performance-built, open-air configuration rooted in classic design and elevated for modern driving. This Jaguar GTO is the first of its kind: handcrafted, analog, and unapologetically bespoke.

“This is the Jaguar GTO that never was — but always should have been,” said Scott Wallace, ECD Co-Founder and CEO. “The Bridgewater Commission challenged us to look beyond restoration and build something entirely original. We weren’t just honoring Jaguar’s history — we were evolving it.”

A Vision Reinforced by Industry Praise

ECD’s bold reinterpretation of the Jaguar E-Type has already garnered national attention. In a recent Forbes feature titled “Test Driving The ECD Automotive Design Series II Jaguar E-Type” (June 12, 2025), automotive journalist Peter Nelson praised the marque’s craftsmanship and performance focus:

“In a word, it was heaven,” wrote Nelson. “I’ve driven modern Aston Martins and Lamborghinis with 12 cylinders at their disposal, but this was different… This thing had drivability and thrill — two traits that are often at odds in old sports car fare — in spades.”

Handbuilt in Coventry. Reimagined by ECD. Powered by Passion.

The Jaguar E-Type GTO’s body was formed in Coventry, England — Jaguar’s spiritual home — by heritage metal craftsmen who shaped its long-nose bonnet, tapered tail, and functional louvers with inspiration drawn from the Series I E-Type and racing-spec D-Type. Its proportions evoke classic endurance racers, but every line is reinterpreted for modern presence.

ECD completed the build in Florida, fitting the bodywork over a custom-configured Series II chassis and installing a Jaguar V12, rebuilt and tuned by Team CJ in Austin, Texas — one of the foremost Jaguar performance shops in North America. The engine is mated to ECD-developed fuel injection, a modern cooling system, and a bespoke center-exit twin-pipe exhaust that delivers more than 400 bhp.

“This car pushed the limits of what’s possible when blending three generations of E-Type architecture,” said Elliot Humble, ECD’s Chief Technical Officer. “Series I body, Series II chassis, Series III power — every part was reconsidered, refined, and reengineered to work in harmony.”

“This wasn’t just a technical challenge,” he added. “It was a reward. Because once it all came together, and we rolled it out for the first time, we knew this was something the world had never seen — and might never see again.”

A Touring Cockpit with Classic Soul

Inside, the ECD Jaguar E-Type GTO exudes vintage character and bespoke detail. Custom GTS Classic Car Seats are wrapped in hand-stitched Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather and finished in a vertical fluted pattern. The brushed aluminum dash features Moal Bomber gauges and classic toggle switches, invoking the tactile drama of 1960s sports cars.

Modern conveniences — including Bluetooth audio, heated seats, USB ports, automatic headlights, and power locks — are hidden seamlessly within the cabin. A custom removable hardtop was designed late in the project, allowing the driver to enjoy either full open-air grand touring or enclosed comfort.

Vehicle Highlights

Model: Jaguar E-Type GTO — The Bridgewater Commission

Jaguar E-Type GTO — The Bridgewater Commission Bodywork: Hand-formed aluminum panels built in Coventry; long-nose Series I–inspired silhouette; functional louvers; side gills; bullet mirrors; yellow fog lamps

Hand-formed aluminum panels built in Coventry; long-nose Series I–inspired silhouette; functional louvers; side gills; bullet mirrors; yellow fog lamps Paint: Metallic British Racing Green

Metallic British Racing Green Powertrain: Rebuilt Jaguar V12 by Team CJ (Austin, TX); ECD-developed fuel injection and cooling; over 400 horsepower

Rebuilt Jaguar V12 by Team CJ (Austin, TX); ECD-developed fuel injection and cooling; over 400 horsepower Chassis & Engineering: Series II chassis; Series III engine; custom cradle and axle system for seamless integration

Series II chassis; Series III engine; custom cradle and axle system for seamless integration Suspension & Brakes: Fully adjustable ride height and damping; fast-ratio steering rack; 6-piston front / 4-piston rear calipers

Fully adjustable ride height and damping; fast-ratio steering rack; 6-piston front / 4-piston rear calipers Wheels & Tires: 15-inch custom Turrino Wire Wheels; Pirelli blackwall tires

15-inch custom Turrino Wire Wheels; Pirelli blackwall tires Interior: GTS Classic Car Seats in Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather; brushed aluminum dash; Moal Bomber gauges; bespoke toggle switches

GTS Classic Car Seats in Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather; brushed aluminum dash; Moal Bomber gauges; bespoke toggle switches Technology: Bluetooth-compatible vintage-look radio; heated seating; USB charging; automatic headlights; power locks

Bluetooth-compatible vintage-look radio; heated seating; USB charging; automatic headlights; power locks Roof: Custom removable hardtop for open or enclosed driving



About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA) is a creator of one-of-one reimagined classic vehicles that merge British heritage with modern performance. Specializing in Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classics, and Jaguar E-Types, every ECD commission is hand-built in the U.S. through a fully bespoke, client-driven design experience. With over 60 ASE certifications and a UK-based sourcing team, ECD delivers vehicles that are not restored to the past — but redesigned for the future.

For more information about the Jaguar E-Type GTO or ECD’s bespoke vehicle program, visit www.ecdautodesign.com or call (407) 483-4825

