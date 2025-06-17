Oxbridge / SurancePlus to Speak at Yield Day NYC and Attend Permissionless IV

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Today, the company is pleased to announce its upcoming participation in Yield Day NYC and Permissionless IV, two leading events advancing real-world asset (RWA) innovation and institutional adoption in decentralized finance.

On Monday, June 23rd, SurancePlus will be a featured sponsor and speaker at Yield Day NYC, hosted by RWA Builders at Apella, Suite 200 in Midtown Manhattan. The featured panel, "The Dividend Layer of DeFi," at 4:45 PM ET will include:

Jay Madhu , Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus

, Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus David Silverman , SVP of Strategic Product Initiatives, Polygon Labs

, SVP of Strategic Product Initiatives, Polygon Labs Mike Revy , Founder and CEO, Bulla Network

, Founder and CEO, Bulla Network Anil Jaladi, Founder and CEO, cSigma Finance (Moderator)

As a network member of RWA Builders, SurancePlus is proud to be part of the growing ecosystem enabling institutional-grade RWA tokenization through compliant, forward-looking infrastructure.

From there, the Oxbridge and SurancePlus team will attend Permissionless IV, held June 24–26 at Industry City in Brooklyn—one of the largest global gatherings for developers, capital allocators, and blockchain innovators. The event features keynotes, panels, workshops, and side events focused on scaling institutional adoption and real-world applications of on-chain finance.

Team members will be on-site throughout both events to meet with partners, showcase Oxbridge’s tokenized reinsurance offerings—EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re—and engage with prospective collaborators on new strategic opportunities.

Investors, asset managers, and collaborators are encouraged to contact the team to arrange a meeting.

This announcement follows yesterday’s release of a new partnership between SurancePlus and Midnight, a privacy-first blockchain developed by the creators of Cardano. Chosen as one of SurancePlus' partnered blockchain networks, Midnight brings powerful privacy infrastructure at a time when a growing number of global qualified investors are seeking confidentiality alongside compliance. The collaboration enables privacy-enabled, audit-grade RWA tokenization—advancing a new standard for secure, transparent, and compliant capital flows.

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, commented, “We look forward to joining Yield Day and Permissionless IV. These events bring together credible builders and capital allocators focused on the future of real-world assets. As interest in on-chain privacy grows, our partnership with Midnight broadens the infrastructure we can explore for secure, compliant reinsurance on-chain.”

Meet Oxbridge / SurancePlus in New York

Investors and potential partners interested in Oxbridge and SurancePlus' tokenized reinsurance offerings are encouraged to connect with the team during the event. Contact details are provided below.

Disclaimer : This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the EtaCat Re or ZetaCat Re tokenized reinsurance securities (the “Securities”). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024 and in our other filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.