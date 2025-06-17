Xsolis’ New Generative AI Solution Cuts Average Time to Complete Medical Necessity Reviews by More Than Half

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, today announced initial results of its new generative AI (GenAI) solution pilot that streamlines medical necessity reviews. Beacon Health System , a not-for-profit health system in northern Indiana and Michigan, piloted the new Xsolis GenAI solution which resulted in decreased administrative burden, optimizing precious clinical resources and streamlining payer interactions.

In a three-month pilot experience, Beacon Health System found that Xsolis’ GenAI medical necessity review tool:

Decreased the average time to complete initial reviews by 68% — from 15 minutes per review to 4.7 minutes per review. This allows for increased daily reviews, faster onboarding of new nurses, and more resilient staffing models.

— from 15 minutes per review to 4.7 minutes per review. This allows for increased daily reviews, faster onboarding of new nurses, and more resilient staffing models. Increased consistency, thoroughness, and accuracy for medical necessity reviews across case management and utilization management teams — despite different geographical assignments that previously created variance affecting continuity of care. This has improved confidence among nurses and reduced internal peer reviews.

across case management and utilization management teams — despite different geographical assignments that previously created variance affecting continuity of care. This has improved confidence among nurses and reduced internal peer reviews. Accelerated approval from Beacon Health System’s health plan partners . By quickly generating the most essential patient information required for medical necessity reviews, a typical 4- to 5-day health plan approval has been accelerated to as quick as 2-day approvals — accelerating care decisions and reducing follow-up cycles.

. By quickly generating the most essential patient information required for medical necessity reviews, a typical 4- to 5-day health plan approval has been accelerated to as quick as 2-day approvals — accelerating care decisions and reducing follow-up cycles. Enabled the health system to get paid more quickly. Due to expedited review and approval processes, less additional work and communication is required after patient discharge, leading to faster payment without delays. This also helps reduce unnecessary denials that would have ultimately been overturned and prevents patients from erroneously receiving surprise bills, improving the patient experience.

“Health systems struggle to ‘do more with less’ each year, and rising denial rates and staffing shortages continue to present new challenges to ensure we’re optimizing all our available resources,” said Heather Wagner, MBA, BSN, RN, director of utilization review and case management, Beacon Health System. “Not only did Xsolis’ GenAI solution build off our existing time efficiencies and payer collaboration efforts, but it created additional places to use Xsolis’ GenAI models for system-wide improvements.”

A Deloitte study estimates that 15-28% of nurses’ work comprises low-value tasks, such as digging through the EHR to draft a medical necessity review, that satisfy administrative requirements but do not directly impact patient care. With the proper application of AI and other advanced technologies, however, it is possible to free up to 50% of time for revenue cycle roles and up to 20% for bedside nurses. According to the study, the mid-revenue cycle — where medical necessity decisions take place — is the most time-consuming domain within the healthcare revenue cycle and holds the most promise for tech-enabled time and financial savings.

Beacon Health System initially implemented Xsolis’ AI platform in May 2019 to better manage a high volume of critically ill patients with chronic illnesses. The partnership led to Wagner’s team supporting 140% more patients a day and operational improvements resulting in more than $95 million in savings, as of early 2025.

“We’re pleased to offer exciting new enhancements to Xsolis’ Dragonfly platform, such as generative AI, so our customers can stay one step ahead in today’s challenging healthcare landscape,” said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. “Congratulations to Beacon Health System and its leaders for highlighting how the right tools can enable more efficiency than ever before in healthcare when they are paired with the right people and processes. We’re delighted to continue enhancing the client user experience, delivering even more value to our customers.”

Xsolis has been leveraging human-in-the-loop AI practices to develop AI solutions that streamline medical necessity decision-making in healthcare for over a decade. The company’s generative AI solutions are available alongside its existing Dragonfly platform and predictive AI models, which have saved health system and health plan customers more than $1.5 billion.

For more information about Dragonfly and Xsolis’ portfolio of AI-powered solutions, please visit: https://www.xsolis.com/solutions.

To experience the Dragonfly platform and new enhancements such as Xsolis’ generative AI tools, attendees at the upcoming Healthcare Financial Management Association Annual Conference June 22-25 in Denver, Colorado, can learn more or request a demo: https://www.xsolis.com/2025-hfma-nat.

About Xsolis