Upper Deck Celebrates Summer Of “Superman” With Exclusive Collaboration Bringing Together The Worlds Of Sports And Entertainment

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, a worldwide sports and entertainment trading card manufacturer, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, today announced an exclusive trading card set that combines DC Studios’ first feature film, “Superman,” and NASCAR's 23Xl Racing team. Through collaboration with NASCAR, this unique collecting experience marks the first trading card set with Upper Deck to produce 23XI Racing collectibles. Earlier this year, Upper Deck and 23XI announced an expansion of their relationship, which began in 2024. The first release debuts the “Superman” x 23Xl race car, commissioned by title sponsor Upper Deck, before it hits the track with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team on June 28th for the NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway outside of Atlanta. The trading card set and race car debut before “Superman,” from Writer/Director James Gunn, soars into theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“We’re constantly exploring new ways fans can enjoy and collect their favorite athletes and characters, and what better way to kick off the summer of 'Superman' than with an exciting crossover that marries the DC cinematic universe with the world of NASCAR,” said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. “We continue to expand our footprint in the sports collectibles industry, bringing different sports to the forefront with innovative collecting experiences that fans and collectors can’t find anywhere else. I can’t wait to see how Superman and racing fans react to these first trading cards with the 23XI collectible license in conjunction with NASCAR.”

To celebrate this unprecedented collaboration, collectors can now purchase the first of two trading card drops featuring the car design on Upper Deck e-Pack ®, the premier online trading card and collectibles platform, with the second one coming race-day, June 28. Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing, added, “Our goal at 23XI is always to raise the bar and connect with fans in creative ways, including how they collect and engage with our drivers. Through our relationship with Upper Deck, we continue to deliver unique experiences that fans can cherish forever.”

The "Superman" x 23XI Upper Deck design will be featured on Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE when the NASCAR Cup Series competes at EchoPark Speedway, formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway, on June 28th, which will be the first 2025 Cup Series race to air live on TNT (7 p.m. ET).

Fans can keep an eye for additional 23XI and NASCAR trading cards at UpperDeckEpack.com .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ; /UpperDeckEnt ) Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ; UpperDeckEnt ), X (formerly known as Twitter) ( UpperDeckSports ; UpperDeckEnt ) and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About “Superman”

“Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, “Superman,” which will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE and Corey Heim as the team’s development driver. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.