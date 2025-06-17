CTERA Becomes First in Hybrid Cloud Storage to Support the Model Context Protocol (MCP)

New York, NY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, the leader in Enterprise Data Services, today announced native support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), becoming the first hybrid cloud platform to embed an MCP Server for secure AI integration. This breakthrough allows enterprises to connect large language models (LLMs), including assistants like Claude, AI IDEs (e.g. Cursor), and internally developed agents, directly to private data, without compromising security or compliance.

MCP - a new open standard developed by Anthropic - enables AI models to securely access enterprise data and applications. Until now, connecting LLMs to private files meant sacrificing control or building custom integrations. MCP solves this by providing a structured, permission-aware interface.

CTERA has embedded this new capability into the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform, enabling users to look up, summarize, retrieve, manage, and create files using natural language, all while enabling IT and security teams the ability to maintain full control over access, auditing, and encryption.

“This launch is a major step toward an agentic enterprise where LLM-based assistants work seamlessly with an organization’s internal data,” said Aron Brand, CTO of CTERA. “We’re giving their teams a secure and intelligent way to enable real-time decisions, faster workflows, and new kinds of automation without introducing security and compliance challenges to the business.”

With the integration of MCP into the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform, users can automate routine file management tasks and eliminate the need for tedious folder navigation or coding skills, allowing users to leverage AI-driven actions to drive productivity efficiencies. Acting as a secure, standardized conduit, MCP seamlessly connects LLMs with enterprise systems to facilitate these advanced capabilities.

About CTERA

CTERA is the global data management leader in the delivery of Enterprise Data Services, enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, and leverage their data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today’s business needs and tomorrow’s vision.