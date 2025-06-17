Micropolis Joins Webull Corporate Connect Service Platform

Joining Webull enables Micropolis to build a community and foster relationships with the platform’s 24 million registered users

Connect with the Company on Webull here

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced it is now participating on the Webull Corporate Connect Service (CCS) platform to increase engagement and transparency with its growing investor base.

Micropolis's portal on the Webull CCS provides an additional direct communication channel for shareholders and potential investors, reinforcing the Company's commitment to providing real-time information to the investment community. Through Webull, Micropolis will share timely updates, including company news, earnings reports, presentations, and other key announcements, further increasing visibility among retail investors as well as broadening shareholder engagement.

"Open and ongoing dialogue with our shareholders and the broader investment community remains a key focus of our corporate governance framework at Micropolis,” said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO of Micropolis. “As we advance our strategic objectives and expand our operations, we understand how critical it is to enhance our market presence. Integrating Webull's digital platform into our investor outreach efforts enables us to connect with retail investors on their preferred channels, delivering immediate access to company updates and interactive engagement opportunities."

To stay up to date with Micropolis's recent developments on the Webull Corporate Connect Service Platform, current Webull users can follow MCRP from the app on their smartphone or tablet device. To download the app and register for your free Webull account, visit www.webull.com/trading-platforms.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

About Webull Financial

Webull Corporation owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com. You may also access certain information on Webull and its securities on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov, where Webull will, among others, be filing reports, such as Reports on Form 6-K and its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com