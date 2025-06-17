Tangential Flow Filtration Market to Reach USD 5.75 Billion by 2032, Driven by Biopharma Expansion and Single-Use Technology Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Tangential Flow Filtration Market was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.75 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”

The surge in tangential flow filtration market demand is largely attributed to the increasing utilization of TFF systems in biopharmaceutical production, especially in the manufacture of vaccines, antibody purification, and cell and gene therapy workflows. The industry’s shift toward efficiency, space-saving systems, and risk mitigation has accelerated the adoption of single-use TFF technologies in process manufacturing environments.





The U.S. tangential flow filtration market was estimated at USD 0.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. is the largest revenue contributor to the North America tangential flow filtration market due to high investment in biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology fields, significant R&D expenditure, and leading manufacturing and infrastructure capabilities. As a key consumer of TFF systems and home to major single-use technology and manufacturing companies, the U.S. is the leader in innovative filtration systems in North America.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.02 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.75 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 12.24% U.S. Market 2023 USD 0.56 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1.59 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product, Single-use Tangential Flow Filtration Systems Segment Dominates the Market

In 2024, the Single-use Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) Systems segment dominated the tangential flow filtration market with a 43.21% market share due to increasing adoption of these systems in biopharmaceutical manufacturing for improved process efficiency &better contamination control. It cuts down the turnaround time and the operational cost by reducing the cleaning and validation time between batches. As therapies move towards biologics and personalized medicine, there is a trend among manufacturers to adopt more flexible, single-use systems for faster development timelines and scalable manufacturing.

Based on End Use, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment holds the Largest Share of the Market

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the tangential flow filtration (TFF) market in 2024 with 45.26% market share, with the rapid rise in biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins. TFF is widely used for bioprocessing in these companies as it is indispensable with regard to purification, concentration, and buffer exchange steps. Considering the regulatory pressure with standardization and the highly demanding high yield, high purity of products, tangential flow filtering systems exhibit higher scalability and process control levels.

By Technology, Ultrafiltration Segment Dominates the Market

The ultrafiltration segment dominated the tangential flow filtration market in 2024 with a 53.28% market share because of its widespread application in the separation and purification of proteins, nucleic acids, and other biomolecules. Ultrafiltration membranes are perfect exclusion of molecules of a specific molecular weight range and are key in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing consumer base. They are so quick, scalable, and energy efficient in their concentrating biological products that they have seen a significant usage uptick.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Segmentation

By Product

Single-use Tangential Flow Filtration Systems

Reusable Tangential Flow Filtration Systems

Membrane Filters

Filtration Accessories

By Technology

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Others

By Application

Protein Purification

Vaccine And Viral Vectors

Antibody Purification

Raw Material Filtration

Others

By End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

North America to Dominate the Tangential Flow Filtration Market, Asia Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate

The North America segment led the tangential flow filtration market with a 38.10% market share in 2024, owing to the wide presence of key biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, healthcare infrastructure, in addition to massive investment in R&D for drug development and biologics manufacturing. The area is also supported by enabling legislation, booming monoclonal antibody and vaccine demand, and rising single-use technology adoption.

Asia-Pacific will continue to be the fastest TFF market during the forecast period with a 12.91% CAGR, owing to the booming biopharma industry and growing government support for life sciences, along with escalating healthcare expenditure in China, India, and South Korea. This will, in turn, drive the demand for advanced filtration technologies as growing interest in biosimilars, contract manufacturing, and several other biologics production facilities is expected during the foreseeable years.

