Karbon Named a 2025 Great Place to Work® in the U.S., Australia, United Kingdom, and the Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the global leader in accounting practice management software, proudly announces that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The recognition reflects Karbon’s certified, people-first culture supporting modern accounting firms.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors that drive high performance. The certification is based entirely on employee feedback. This year, 96% of Karbon employees said it’s a great place to work , 39 points higher than the U.S. average. For Karbon, talent development and culture are key differentiators that drive the company’s ability to deliver AI-powered practice management tools and infrastructure to accounting firms worldwide.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Karbon stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Great Place To Work company for the second year running,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “We believe a great employee experience drives everything, from innovation to customer impact. This recognition is a direct result of the incredible culture our team has built together.”

Karbon’s employee experience is built around the belief that every individual deserves a career path shaped to their strengths, and the opportunity to share in the success they help create. Every employee is an option holder, reinforcing a culture where impact is recognized and rewarded.

Over the past year, Karbon has expanded its mentorship initiative that connects employees across global offices, and invested in leadership pathways for emerging talent. Every Karbonite has access to support, regular feedback loops, and the tools to shape their own growth journey.

“Being certified as a great place to work is a huge milestone, but it’s also a reflection of something deeper,” said Jourdan Pym, VP of People at Karbon. “It shows that our people feel seen, supported, and empowered to grow. We’ve worked intentionally to create an environment where development is personal, leadership is accessible, and every Karbonite has the opportunity to shape what comes next. This achievement belongs to them.”

Karbon’s people-first strategy was recognized recently as it was named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development™ 2025 by Great Place To Work® UK. The list celebrates organizations with meaningful growth opportunities and personalized development cultures where people feel empowered to grow their careers on their own terms.

