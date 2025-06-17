Biodefense Market to Reach USD 25.06 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Bioterrorism Threats and Government Preparedness Initiatives – SNS Insider

Austin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodefense Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Biodefense Market was valued at USD 16.03 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.06 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period of 2024–2032. The United States, with its unparalleled commitment to national health security and rapid-response capabilities, accounted for USD 9.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 14.36 billion by 2032.





Get a Sample Report of Biodefense Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6462

The market is witnessing robust growth due to escalating threats of bioterrorism, heightened government investments in national preparedness programs, and innovation in pathogen detection technologies. Strategic efforts by defense agencies, public health authorities, and biotech firms are paving the way for a fortified global response against biological threats such as anthrax, smallpox, botulinum, and synthetic biohazards.

Market Overview

Biodefense encompasses a suite of strategies, diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and surveillance systems aimed at shielding populations from intentional or accidental biological threats. As global public health vulnerabilities become more evident, biodefense has transitioned from a niche military interest to a global public health priority. The integration of cutting-edge biosensors, AI-driven threat detection, and coordinated emergency stockpiling initiatives is redefining the future of national and international health security.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

XOMA Corporation – Raxibacumab (Anthrax Monoclonal Antibody)

Altimmune Inc. – NasoShield (Intranasal Anthrax Vaccine)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. – BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine), Raxibacumab, ACAM2000 (Smallpox Vaccine), VIGIV (Vaccinia Immune Globulin)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation – CpG 1018 (Adjuvant for Biodefense Vaccines)

SIGA Technologies – TPOXX (Tecovirimat for Smallpox)

Elusys Therapeutics Inc. – Anthim (Obiltoxaximab for Anthrax)

Ichor Medical Systems – TriGrid (DNA Vaccine Delivery System for Biodefense)

DynPort Vaccine Company – Anthrax, Smallpox, and Botulism Medical Countermeasures

Cleveland Biolabs – Entolimod (Radiation/Nuclear Countermeasure)

Bavarian Nordic – Jynneos (Smallpox & Monkeypox Vaccine), MVA-BN Anthrax

Ology Bioservices – Biodefense Vaccines and Therapeutics Development

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. – RNAi Therapeutics for Biodefense Applications

Biodefense Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 16.03 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 25.06 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 5.11% U.S. Market 2023 USD 9.69 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 14.36 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

The Anthrax segment dominated the market in 2023, with a share of 32.6%. This leadership was helped by the historical use of the organism in bioterrorism (including most notably the 2001 anthrax attacks), a well-described pathology, and significant government health programs to combat it. U.S. continues to build stockpile and invests in anthrax vaccines and therapeutics such as the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), causing demand to persist. Moreover, the rise of antibiotic-resistant anthrax strains has driven additional R&D, cementing anthrax as a focal point of biodefense planning.

The market share of products led by botulinum is attributed to the growing threat of botulinum neurotoxin exhibiting in biowarfare. Governments are committed to botulinum antitoxins, especially now that several defense agencies have classified it as a Category A bioterrorism disease. Furthermore, R&D breakthroughs in botulinum detection and decontamination are paving a high-growth path for this segment.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6462

Biodefense Market Segmentation

By Product

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Radiation/Nuclear

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share at 43% of the global biodefense market. The region's dominance is fueled by strong federal funding, high defense spending, active research institutions, and strategic collaborations with biotech companies. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security continue to lead global biodefense policy-making, surveillance programs, and countermeasure development.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are increasingly investing in bioterrorism countermeasures due to escalating geopolitical tensions and rising public health awareness.

Recent Developments

September 2024 – Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that selected ACX-375 analogues showed in vitro activity against ciprofloxacin-resistant Anthrax (B. anthracis), enhancing its prospects as a new bioterrorism countermeasure.

April 2024 – Aditxt, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appili Therapeutics Inc., securing its FDA-approved tularemia vaccine (ATI-1701) and strengthening its infectious disease-focused biodefense pipeline.

March 2024 – Emergent BioSolutions announced new funding from BARDA to expand manufacturing capacity for anthrax and smallpox vaccines under emergency preparedness initiatives.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Rising global incidence of zoonotic diseases and lab-engineered pathogens is accelerating the need for surveillance systems and vaccines; 14+ biothreat outbreaks were monitored by the WHO in 2023.

North America leads in emergency prescription stockpiling for anthrax and smallpox antivirals, accounting for over 60% of global procurement.

Detection and diagnostic devices for pathogens (biosensors, PCR kits) are projected to exceed 10 million units globally by 2032, up from 4.8 million in 2020.

Government spending accounts for over 70% of total biodefense expenditure globally, with private investments rising in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Over 35 biodefense candidates, including vaccines and antitoxins, were in advanced development as of 2023, reflecting a 40% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Biodefense Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6462

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Biodefense Market by Product

8. Regional Analysis

9. Company Profiles

10. Use Cases and Best Practices

11. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.