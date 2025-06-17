PLI and AAA Release Innovative AI Course for Law Firm Leaders

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), the premier nonprofit learning resource for legal and allied professionals, and the American Arbitration Association® (AAA®), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), have released a new course, Building a Law Firm AI Strategy, available at no cost to PLI Privileged Members beginning June 17, 2025, and as an open enrollment course through the AAA.

The six-module, self-paced course is geared toward law firm leaders looking to implement generative AI strategies effectively within their organizations. Developed in collaboration with Creative Lawyers, the course integrates the AAA’s AI transformation journey as a case study, offering participants a practical roadmap for success.

The curriculum offers useful frameworks for leveraging AI, adapting to shifting client expectations, and positioning firms at the forefront of innovation while optimizing human expertise. Participants will also learn to cultivate a culture of innovation, structure AI projects, prioritize AI use cases, and integrate AI as a strategic thought partner for their clients, colleagues, and stakeholders. In addition, they will gain a clear roadmap for balancing AI adoption with long-term business viability, ensuring their firm thrives in an evolving legal landscape.

Equipping law firm leaders with tools and insights to enhance efficiency and stay competitive, the course explores leadership approaches for AI adoption, strategies for overcoming the Innovator’s Dilemma, and techniques for managing organizational resistance to change.

“Law firm leaders don’t need hype — they need a plan,” said Bridget M. McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA. “This course provides a clear, practical framework for responsible AI adoption grounded in the realities of law firm operations. AI isn’t one-size-fits-all, and effective integration requires a thoughtful, informed decision-making process. At the AAA, innovation isn’t an initiative, it’s our culture. We’re proud to partner with PLI to offer this course and provide legal professionals with the insights and tools they need to lead their own AI transformations.”

“AI-related programs are among PLI’s most popular offerings, reflecting the growing demand for knowledge on this topic,” says PLI President Sharon L. Crane. “We’re excited about the opportunity to share the AAA’s insights with an enthusiastic group of learners and to add to PLI’s robust library of cutting-edge content for lawyers and other professionals.”

PLI Privileged Members can learn more and launch the course here.

Law firm leaders interested in an open enrollment option can learn more and register here.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and in Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, skills books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.