YouTube Star Kyler Ferris Brings $164M Team to eXp Realty, Launches First-of-Its-Kind Video-Powered Mega Team in Houston





Kyler Ferris, founder of Ferris Realty, reunites with eXp Realty, bringing a 45-agent team and partnering with Joe Rodriguez to create a mega Houston YouTube presence

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Kyler Ferris, founder of Ferris Realty in Conroe, Texas, has rejoined eXp Realty, bringing a powerhouse 45-agent team and $164 million in 2024 sales volume.

Ferris operates the successful “Living in Houston, Texas” YouTube channel, which directly drove 175 of the team's 368 transactions last year. In a groundbreaking strategic move, Ferris has also joined forces with Joe Rodriguez, eXp Realty agent and founder of “The Original Living in Houston Team,” whose YouTube channel boasts nearly 60,000 subscribers and almost 7 million views.

Together, Ferris and Rodriguez now lead Texas’ largest media-backed real estate team, projected to generate over 5,000 organic inbound leads annually through hyper-local, long-form video content.

“This is a textbook example of how innovation and authenticity can reshape an entire market,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Kyler and Joe are using content to build trust at scale and eXp’s platform is the perfect foundation for this next evolution of agent-led growth.”

The Ferris team had previously joined eXp Realty in 2023 before departing to launch an independent brokerage. However, the operational demands of running a brokerage, combined with new innovations from eXp and the opportunity to partner with Rodriguez, led them back.

“We didn’t want to give up our brand identity,” said Jason Mayo, Director of Operations at Ferris Realty. “eXp’s model lets us keep the Ferris Realty brand while gaining the infrastructure and scale we needed. Plus, teaming up with Joe and Jesse Dau gave us access to an unmatched YouTube ecosystem.”

Ferris is also taking advantage of eXp’s Co-Sponsor program, naming Rodriguez as his primary sponsor and Dan Beer as co-sponsor, a move that provides access to two high-performing support networks. “After attending the Fast Forward conference, I knew we had to be part of that caliber of agent collaboration,” said Ferris.

The unified team is launching a YouTube-powered mega team model, where agents convert inbound leads from high-value video content rather than traditional prospecting. With Ferris’ back-end systems and Rodriguez’s lead pipeline, the team is poised to scale across Texas and into new markets nationwide.

“We call this Ferris Realty 3.0,” said Mayo. “We’ve mastered the backend, the lead flow is exploding, and now, with eXp’s support, we’re ready to scale nationwide.”

Mayo also praised eXp’s agent-focused culture and support. “The support has been phenomenal. It’s not what we expected – it’s better. Everyone’s motivated to help you succeed.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 27 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

