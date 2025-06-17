YMCA of the USA Launches Phones Down, Eyes Up™ Giveaway to Promote Water Safety this Summer

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its new national water safety campaign, Phones Down, Eyes Up™, YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, is excited to announce a summer-long giveaway to encourage families to take the campaign’s Water Watcher pledge and stay focused when supervising children around water.

Launched in conjunction with National Water Safety Month in May, the campaign aims to reduce distractions and increase awareness around the dangers of inattentive supervision at pools, lakes, and other bodies of water. According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, 88% of child drownings occur with at least one adult present. The Phones Down, Eyes Up message is simple: put down your phone and keep your eyes on the water.

To encourage participation in this life-saving action, the YMCA will hold drawings in July and August, giving away YMCA swag bags to lucky participants who take the Phones Down, Eyes Up pledge. Each pledge-taker will be automatically entered into that month’s giveaway.

“This campaign is about being fully present and attentive,” said Lindsay Mondick, Director of Aquatic Safety Strategy and Quality Practices at Y-USA. “We know drowning can happen silently and in under 30 seconds. When a parent or caregiver is distracted, even by something as quick as checking a text, the results can be tragic. This giveaway is a fun way to remind people of the serious responsibility we all have to keep kids safe around water.”

In addition to the giveaways, each winner will be featured on YMCA social media channels, helping amplify the message and hopefully inspiring others to make the same commitment. Families who take the pledge at PhonesDownEyesUp.org also receive valuable water safety resources, including digital reminders, downloadable Water Watcher lanyards, and monthly tips to keep loved ones safe this summer.

“We hope this giveaway sparks conversations and creates habits that save lives,” said Mondick. “Water safety is a shared responsibility, and we’re proud to support families in making simple changes that can make all the difference.”

To learn more, take the pledge, and enter the drawing, visit PhonesDownEyesUp.org.

