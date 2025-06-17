WTW appoints Ryan Pischke Growth Leader for Michigan and Ohio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: Willis Towers Watson), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Pischke as Growth Leader for Michigan and Ohio within its Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) segment in North America.

With more than two decades of experience in insurance brokerage and client advisory services, Pischke brings a proven track record of revenue growth, talent development, and strategic leadership across complex markets. In this role, Ryan will be responsible for accelerating WTW’s presence in the Michigan and Ohio markets through client relationship development, talent acquisition, community engagement, and brand elevation.

“Ryan’s leadership and market insight will be instrumental as we continue to build a dynamic and inclusive growth culture in two of our most strategically important markets,” said Mark Vila, Midwest Leader, CRB, North America. “His experience in both client-facing and operational leadership roles, combined with his passion for talent development, make him the ideal fit for this position.”

As Growth Leader, Ryan will collaborate across industry verticals, broking teams, and client service groups to deliver integrated solutions and exceptional client experiences. He will also lead initiatives to recruit revenue-generating talent, drive cross-segment sales opportunities, and spearhead innovation through community and brand-building efforts.

Prior to joining WTW, Ryan held leadership roles at Gallagher Bassett and most recently served as the President of Property and Casualty in the Central Region at USI, where he was recognized for his success in building high-performing teams and fostering enduring client relationships.

Melissa Dunn, Deputy Midwest Leader and Head of CRB Ohio, Pittsburgh and Michigan, added, “I am thrilled to welcome Ryan to the team, where I am sure he will contribute to our culture of collaboration, innovation, and client impact. I look forward to working with him to drive sustainable growth while strengthening our commitment to clients, colleagues, and the communities we serve.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact

Douglas Menelly

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com +1 (516) 972-0380

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com +1 (718) 208-0474