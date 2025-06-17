Mountain America Credit Union Honored with Best of State Award for Credit Unions in Business Services

SANDY, Utah, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce it has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Best of State Award for Best Credit Union in the Business Services category, a recognition that reflects the credit union’s unwavering commitment to putting its members first—including its thriving community of business members.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

This latest accolade underscores Mountain America's dedication to empowering businesses with innovative financial solutions, personalized service, and a mission-driven approach that prioritizes people over profits. Whether it’s helping small businesses grow or providing expert financial advice to entrepreneurs, Mountain America remains steadfast in its core purpose: guiding members forward.

“We are honored to receive this year’s Best of State Award for Credit Unions in business services,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “This award belongs to our incredible team and our members. It reflects our commitment to always putting our members—individuals and businesses alike—at the center of everything we do. Whether through digital innovation or one-on-one financial guidance, we strive to help our members reach their goals and build lasting success.”

The Best of State recognition follows another significant national honor—Mountain America was recently ranked among the Top 5 Large Credit Unions in the nation for Customer Service Excellence by J.D. Power, highlighting the institution’s superior service across both individual and business banking relationships.

Mountain America continues to invest in services that meet the evolving needs of businesses, from flexible lending options to advanced digital banking tools, all backed by the credit union’s hallmark personalized service.

The Best of State Awards recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their field, contribute positively to the quality of life in Utah, and differentiate themselves through superior performance.

For more information on business services offered by Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.com/business .