KOA Celebrates National Camping Month and Discusses Outdoor Summer Trends with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s roasting s’mores, swimming under the sun, or sharing stories by the fire, camping remains one of the most beloved summer traditions in America. With June marking National Camping Month, Diane Eichler, Sr. Vice President, Marketing at Kampgrounds of America, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss why camping remains so popular, sharing memorable campgrounds and experiences throughout the country.

Camping Is on the Rise

As interest in outdoor travel grows, camping now plays a role in 25% of all leisure trips. In 2024 alone, 11 million more households camped than in 2019. A majority of those new campers’ plan to return in 2025, showing that camping is not just a trend – it’s a travel shift.

And as costs rise, many travelers are turning to camping as a budget-friendly alternative. Nearly 80% of campers say inflation has impacted their travel plans, but instead of canceling trips, they’re adapting. In fact, 72% see camping as a budget-friendly way to travel—especially families looking to make their dollars go further.

Wellness, Nostalgia, and New Traditions

This year, camping is seeing a rise in wellness-focused travel. Forty-two percent of campers say they use camping to improve their mental well-being, and many are seeking “wellness by water”—choosing lakeside escapes, beach camping, or quiet riverside retreats. Nostalgia is also shaping camping trends, with more campers prioritizing the basics: tent camping, storytelling, and unplugging from tech.

More Than Just a Tent

KOA’s network of over 500 campgrounds across North America offers more than the traditional tent experience. From full-hookup RV sites and Deluxe Cabins with bathrooms and kitchens, to unique stays like Airstreams, glamping tents, and even treehouses, there’s a way to camp for every preference. KOA also offers kid-friendly activities, swimming pools, KampK9® dog parks, and organized events that make camping fun and easy for the whole family.

To explore nearby KOA campgrounds or plan your summer adventure, visit KOA.com.

About Diane Eichler

As senior vice president of marketing at Kampgrounds of America (KOA), Diane Eichler leads the strategic direction of the brand’s marketing initiatives, positioning KOA as the leader in outdoor hospitality. She oversees a team dedicated to upholding KOA's mission of connecting people to the outdoors and each other. Under her leadership, the national marketing team leverages KOA’s rich brand heritage, robust consumer insights, and industry-leading research on camper behavior to inform marketing strategies and shape the future of camping. Her work inspires both new and seasoned campers to discover the joy of outdoor travel and create lasting memories at KOA campgrounds across North America.



* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Kampgrounds of America

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9769636b-eca4-40fd-b611-b78eb821a91a