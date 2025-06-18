Camfil Breaks Down 2025 State of the Air Report with Accessible Explanations and Actionable Insights

Riverdale, NJ, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global manufacturer of cutting-edge air filtration solutions, has announced the release of an educational guide that brings the critical findings of the 2025 "State of the Air" report by the American Lung Association to a wider audience. The analysis highlights urgent air quality challenges and how businesses can proactively address these issues with innovative indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions.

The "State of the Air" report revealed startling data on air pollution in the United States, citing that nearly 131 million Americans live in areas with failing air quality grades. The report identifies worsening air quality due to wildfires, extreme weather, and industrial emissions, and notes that communities of color and low-income populations bear a disproportionate burden. At the same time, Camfil highlights the need for immediate measures to ensure cleaner, healthier indoor spaces as Americans spend roughly 95% of their time indoors.

Camfil’s analysis explains the key findings of the report and equips businesses with practical approaches to improve IAQ, such as implementing high-efficiency particle filters and molecular filters that target harmful pollutants like ozone. Advanced solutions like HEPA filters and activated carbon filters are at the forefront of mitigating the dual risks of outdoor pollution infiltrating indoor spaces and excessive strain on HVAC systems.

“The findings of the 2025 ‘State of the Air’ report are a reality check for businesses and policymakers. If air quality is compromised outside, it’s critical to ensure cleaner, healthier air inside,” says Kevin Wood, Vice President, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil. “Proactive IAQ management is not just about compliance but also about creating safer, more sustainable indoor environments.”

With an emphasis on actionable insights, Camfil also provides tailored solutions for businesses across sectors like healthcare, education, and manufacturing, ensuring they meet emerging IAQ regulations while fostering productivity and well-being.

Access Camfil’s 2025 "State of the Air" educational guide and learn more about their comprehensive air quality solutions.

