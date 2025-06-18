Samba TV and InfoSum Partner to Power Privacy-Safe, Data-Driven Agentic Media Measurement at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced an international partnership with InfoSum, the world’s leading data collaboration platform, part of WPP, to enable privacy-forward media planning and measurement across markets.

The partnership brings Samba TV’s industry-leading media intelligence into the InfoSum ecosystem, unlocking powerful insights for media through a secure, AI-enhanced data infrastructure. InfoSum clients can now leverage Samba TV’s AI-ready contextual, viewership, and behavioral data to power agentic applications of data including media planning, contextual targeting, and outcome-based measurement extending the InfoSum data collaboration platform.

The partnership has already seen early traction with clients who are leveraging Samba TV’s data to inform and optimize media activation strategies to impact sales. The integration is now available to InfoSum and WPP Media clients globally, with initial rollout focused on Europe and expansion planned across additional markets.

The combination of Samba TV’s cross-platform data signals with WPP Media’s workflows and InfoSum’s data collaboration platform enables brands to tap into high-value insights, such as viewership behavior, in-market signals, and consumer journey mapping to drive smarter campaign decisions amplified by AI to achieve personalization at scale. The result is a scalable, agentic solution for marketers looking to achieve greater efficiency and performance across every screen in a privacy-safe way.

“With the number of optimization decisions growing exponentially as consumer media platforms proliferate across many screens, AI is an important technology in the marketer’s playbook to extend their brand strategy into the far corners of consumer attention,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. "Our partnership with InfoSum empowers the world’s largest brands to bring their first-party data alongside Samba’s proprietary, AI-ready data to achieve a higher degree of relevance, performance, and efficiency.”

InfoSum’s role as the neutral, secure intermediary enables Samba TV to maintain control of their data while unlocking its full value through seamless collaboration. The result is a new blueprint for how agencies, data partners, and clean rooms can work together to advance the future of advertising.

“As advertisers demand greater accountability and smarter outcomes, this partnership delivers on the promise of data collaboration without compromise,” said InfoSum CEO and WPP Media Chief Solutions Officer Lauren Wetzel. “By combining Samba TV’s unparalleled real-time omniscreen insights and comprehensive dataset with InfoSum’s privacy-first infrastructure, our clients gain a competitive edge by unlocking faster, safer, and more scalable access to the data they need to fuel next-gen, AI-powered marketing strategies.”

This collaboration comes on the heels of WPP’s acquisition of InfoSum in April 2025. Now operating within WPP Media, InfoSum strengthens the group’s AI-driven data capabilities and provides clients with a robust infrastructure to unlock the full value of their first-party data. By enabling secure, federated data collaboration, InfoSum empowers Samba TV and WPP Media to help brands scale AI-powered marketing solutions without compromising data privacy or control.

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

About InfoSum

InfoSum is WPP’s privacy-first data collaboration technology, trusted by global businesses to unlock the full potential of their first-party data without risk. Its patented, cross-cloud, decentralized technology leverages advanced Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) to radically transform how companies generate audience intelligence and drive better customer experiences. By making it possible to connect data sources across the marketing ecosystem without moving or exposing data, InfoSum delivers the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network in the world. Discover more at www.infosum.com.

