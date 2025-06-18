Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.05.2025

EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 170 thousand euros in May and 1,32 million euros in the first five months of 2025 (compared to 357 thousand euros in the same time last year). In May, the fund made a cash distribution to investors in the amount of 1.47 million euros, or 57-euro cents per unit. As a result, the fund's net asset value (NAV) decreased by 4,4% and was 11,02 euros per unit at the end of May. Without the distribution the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would have increased by 0,6% in May.

The fund's largest investment, the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, of which EfTEN United Property Fund owns 36.5%, earned a profit of 257 thousand euros in May. Performance of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 was primarily supported by the investment in Kristiine shopping centre, completed in December last year. As of the end of May, the centre’s vacancy rate was just 0.17%, and the equity value of EfTEN Kristiine OÜ, increased by 1,1% in a month.

In the fund's development investment in Uus-Järveküla, one terraced house was handed over to clients (a real right agreement was concluded) in May. The development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, of which the EfTEN United Property Fund owns 80%, earned 7.7 thousand euros in profit in May. In addition, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 38.3 thousand euros in interest income from this investment. The completion of the next development stage (17 terraced houses) is planned for July, and the signing of real right agreements for most of the 16 terraced houses that have already been booked by clients started in June. Thereafter 5 finished terraced houses in the development remain unsold. The completion of the last stage of development (32 terraced houses) is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/

