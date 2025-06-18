GTreasury Launches GSmart AI, Setting the Standard for Secure, Adaptable, and Agentic AI in Treasury Operations

CHICAGO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the global leader in Adaptable Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced the launch of GSmart AI, a comprehensive and purpose-built AI platform uniquely designed for treasury and finance operations. Leveraging best-in-class AI enterprise infrastructure, governance, and agent-driven workflows, GSmart AI empowers CFOs and treasurers to confidently navigate the increasingly complex treasury landscape by providing secure, actionable insights and agentic actions to amplify the value of GTreasury’s solutions, spanning connectivity, liquidity management, cash forecasting, payments, risk, netting, and other core treasury functions.

CFOs and treasury teams face an evolving mix of complex data, unpredictable market conditions, and increasing regulatory pressure. Reliable AI support is a strategic necessity, and GTreasury’s GSmart AI addresses these demands with powerful capabilities, built-in compliance, and full transparency into every action it takes.

“For AI to create real value for CFOs, it has to be based on clear design principles of security, removing inefficiencies, fast problem solving, and quick delivery,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, Chief Executive Officer, GTreasury. “GSmart AI, born from our recent investment in our Development Hub in Dublin, Ireland, amplifies our solutions, empowering CFOs and treasury teams to confidently take advantage of powerful insights and value without sacrificing compliance or oversight. We’re proud of our recent investment and expansion in development, which advances our vision of adaptable solutions that provide financial leaders with the clarity to act.”

The value of GSmart AI lies in its adaptable and scalable capabilities, where AI actively reduces manual effort by performing routine-but-time-consuming treasury tasks, proactively identifying risks and variances, and recommending strategic actions to support more informed decision-making. Its flexible architecture empowers treasury teams to deploy and schedule AI agents tailored to specific operational needs, ensuring maximum adaptability and relevance.

“With GSmart AI, we’ve built an enterprise-class AI platform that not only analyzes data but actively infers, reasons, and acts on behalf of treasury professionals, amplifying the value of our solutions,” said Mark Johnson, Chief Product Officer, GTreasury. “GSmart AI provides CFOs and treasurers full visibility and control, with clear traceability of every AI-generated output back to its source data. The depth of governance and explainability embedded into GSmart AI distinctly set our platform apart from generalized AI solutions or any other treasury technology.”





GSmart AI’s differentiated value includes full alignment with ISO/IEC 42001 and ISO/IEC 27001 standards, readiness for the upcoming EU AI Act, and stringent data sovereignty practices. The platform strictly isolates client data, ensures no client data is used in AI model training, and maintains complete transparency through comprehensive audit logs and observability tools.

Among the key features and benefits of GSmart AI:

Enterprise-class infrastructure: A scalable, API-driven agentic platform designed specifically for the complex needs of treasury and finance.

A scalable, API-driven agentic platform designed specifically for the complex needs of treasury and finance. Security and compliance: Comprehensive encryption, zero-trust architecture, data residency controls, and rigorous global regulatory compliance including GDPR and CCPA.

Comprehensive encryption, zero-trust architecture, data residency controls, and rigorous global regulatory compliance including GDPR and CCPA. Complete transparency and auditability: Full visibility into AI operations with explainable outputs linked directly to source documentation, backed by automated security monitoring and audit logging.

Full visibility into AI operations with explainable outputs linked directly to source documentation, backed by automated security monitoring and audit logging. Client control and data sovereignty: Full user control over AI features through feature flags, explicit opt-in workflows, and strict client-specific data isolation.

GSmart AI integrates seamlessly within GTreasury’s adaptable treasury management platform, providing flexible and intuitive interaction with existing solutions and workflows.

To learn more about GSmart AI and request a demo, visit https://www.gtreasury.com/solutions/ai/treasury-ai-platform.

About GTreasury

GTreasury provides CFOs and Treasurers with The Clarity to Act on strategic financial decisions with the world’s most adaptable treasury platform, empowering them to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. Because each company faces different points of complexity and needs, our industry-leading solutions are purposefully designed, and amplified by GSmart AI, to support every stage of treasury complexity, from Liquidity Management and Cash Forecasting to Payments, Risk, and Netting. With GTreasury, financial leaders gain comprehensive connectivity across all banks and ERPs to build an orchestrated data environment, enabling rapid value realization with implementations up and running in weeks. Plus, our unmatched industry expertise ensures clients’ continued success through dedicated guidance and top-tier support. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (Dublin and London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

