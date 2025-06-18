Company announcement

Release no. 39 – 2025

18 June 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 June 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 1,241,500 354,647,646 11 June 2025 10,000 311.49 3,114,900 12 June 2025 11,000 310.94 3,420,340 13 June 2025 15,000 297.57 4,463,550 16 June 2025 16,000 299.31 4,788,960 17 June 2025 17,000 296.80 5,045,600 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 1,310,500 375,480,996

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,757,356 B shares corresponding to 0.83 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 June 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

