Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 39 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
18 June 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 June 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,241,500
|354,647,646
|11 June 2025
|10,000
|311.49
|3,114,900
|12 June 2025
|11,000
|310.94
|3,420,340
|13 June 2025
|15,000
|297.57
|4,463,550
|16 June 2025
|16,000
|299.31
|4,788,960
|17 June 2025
|17,000
|296.80
|5,045,600
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,310,500
|375,480,996
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,757,356 B shares corresponding to 0.83 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 June 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
