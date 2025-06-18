Yachting: Casiraghi triumphs in the Solent, Yacht Club de Monaco now eyes the Admiral’s Cup

MONACO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pierre Casiraghi has claimed victory at the helm of ‘Jolt 6’ in the British IRC National Championship, overcoming fierce competition in the challenging waters of the Solent. The regatta, held in Cowes as part of the 250th anniversary celebrations of the Royal Thames Yacht Club, marks a key milestone in the Yacht Club de Monaco’s preparation for the 24th Admiral’s Cup (17 July – 1 August 2025).

Competing in the IRC 1 category, ‘Jolt 6’ outpaced a strong line-up. “Winning this event in Cowes in typical Solent conditions, with an unstable 10-18 knot westerly, was a real challenge. The shifting wind and tidal current transitions made for a very tactical race, but our boat, quick in light airs, made the difference on key tacks,” said Casiraghi, YCM’s Vice-President, who stood out against a field of professional helmsmen.

The result confirms the strong momentum of the ‘Jolt’ project, spearheaded by YCM member Peter Harrison, and fuels the ambitions of the team ahead of the prestigious international competition organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC). The 2025 edition is set to feature 14 teams from 13 nations, including the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, and the New York Yacht Club, a three-time winner of the Admiral’s Cup.

Flying the flag of Monaco, Team Jolt will field two complementary boats: the TP52 ‘Jolt 3’, helmed by Peter Harrison, and the Carkeek 42 ‘Jolt 6’, skippered by Casiraghi. Both crews have been engaged for months in a structured programme of training and international racing.

Casiraghi credited the crew’s performance as decisive: “I’d like to highlight the exceptional work put in by our cosmopolitan crew of ten sailors, including Ben Saxton on tactics, Will Harris on navigation and Joey Newton and Cole Brauer on trimming. Their precision was the deciding factor. Being the only non-pro helmsman against sailors like Dean Barker, America’s Cup winner, is a huge motivation for me. Competing against them pushes me to give my very best.”

‘Jolt 3’ also delivered a strong performance: with Peter Harrison at the helm and Ed Baird on tactics, the TP52 finished third in the IRC 0 category, following its victory at the RORC Easter Challenge in April.

“This latest victory is an important step, but the level will be even higher for the Admiral’s Cup, as there will be teams there very hard to beat. We must continue to train with rigour and determination to meet this new challenge,” Casiraghi concluded.

His focus is now on building a tightly coordinated, responsive team capable of handling any scenario with clarity in communication and top-level technical execution. The preparation is aimed at mastering one of the sport’s most demanding formats, which alternates between inshore and offshore races, culminating in the iconic Rolex Fastnet Race. The objective is clear: to reach the start line ready to compete at the highest level.

