Purpose Investments Launches Purpose XRP ETF, Adding to Its Diverse and Growing Suite of Digital Asset ETFs

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), the firm behind the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF and Canada’s largest digital asset ETF manager*, is expanding its digital asset suite with the launch of the Purpose XRP ETF, now trading on the TSX under the ticker XRPP. The ETF offers spot exposure to XRP — the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized blockchain designed to enable fast, low-cost international payments and financial settlement. The ETF will be available in CAD-hedged (TSX: XRPP), CAD non-hedged (TSX: XRPP.B), and US dollar (TSX: XRPP.U) units.

A Token Engineered for Impact. A Firm Committed to Access.

“Canadian investors continue to look for simple, safe, and transparent ways to access the digital asset market, and the XRP ETF has been one of the most requested digital assets in our lineup, thanks to XRP’s design for fast, low-cost global payments,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer. “With this launch, we’re not just adding another ETF – we’re expanding a platform built to reshape how Canadians access the future of finance. Our track record in digital assets reflects a deep belief in blockchain’s real-world potential, and we remain focused on trust, access, and education to help investors and advisors navigate this evolving space with clarity and confidence.”

Designed for Real-World Use and Real Portfolios

XRP stands out in a crowded digital asset landscape for its real-world use case and growing interest. As demand builds for blockchain solutions that go beyond speculation, the Purpose XRP ETF offers investors a clear, simplified way to gain exposure to an asset based on a network built for scale, speed, and financial infrastructure through a regulated, advisor-ready vehicle.

Key Benefits

Direct Spot Exposure to XRP: Get direct access to XRP, the native asset of the XRP Ledger, purpose-built for fast, low-cost transactions and real-world financial use.

Get direct access to XRP, the native asset of the XRP Ledger, purpose-built for fast, low-cost transactions and real-world financial use. CAD-Hedged Option: The only XRP ETF in Canada offering CAD-hedged units, helping investors eliminate U.S. dollar currency risk.

The only XRP ETF in Canada offering CAD-hedged units, helping investors eliminate U.S. dollar currency risk. Institutional-Grade Structure: Securely held in cold storage with trusted custodians, Gemini and Coinbase, and supported by Purpose’s experience operating regulated crypto funds.

Securely held in cold storage with trusted custodians, Gemini and Coinbase, and supported by Purpose’s experience operating regulated crypto funds. Registered Accounts Eligible: Hold XRP in TFSAs, RRSPs, and other registered accounts without managing wallets, keys, or crypto exchanges.

“The Purpose XRP ETF is a streamlined, advisor-ready solution that transforms XRP’s real-world utility into a secure, investable format,” said Paul Pincente, VP of Digital Assets at Purpose Investments. “We designed this ETF to remove the operational hurdles of managing crypto directly, offering investors access to XRP through a regulated ETF structure with institutional-grade custody. It’s built for portfolios, backed by experience, and engineered to meet the growing demand for practical blockchain exposure.”

From Bitcoin to XRP: An ETF Platform Built for the Future of Digital Investing

Purpose offers the most expansive and diverse suite of digital asset ETFs in Canada — built to meet the needs of today’s investors, whether they’re tactically allocating, seeking long-term exposure, or generating income from crypto assets.

The Purpose Digital Asset lineup includes:

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) and Purpose Ether ETF (ETHH): High-liquidity ETFs offering direct access to Bitcoin and Ether, with premium features tailored for investors and institutional users.

and High-liquidity ETFs offering direct access to Bitcoin and Ether, with premium features tailored for investors and institutional users. Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) and Purpose Core Ether ETF (ETHO): Low-fee, simplified Bitcoin and Ether ETFs designed for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

and Low-fee, simplified Bitcoin and Ether ETFs designed for long-term buy-and-hold investors. Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF (BTCY) and Purpose Ether Yield ETF (ETHY): Yield-focused strategies using covered calls to help investors earn from their crypto exposure.

and Yield-focused strategies using covered calls to help investors earn from their crypto exposure. Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF (ETHC.B): A regulated solution for accessing Ethereum’s proof-of-stake rewards through Purpose’s in-house infrastructure.

A regulated solution for accessing Ethereum’s proof-of-stake rewards through Purpose’s in-house infrastructure. Purpose Solana ETF (SOLL): Exposure to one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in crypto, with staking built in and institutional-grade custody.

Exposure to one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in crypto, with staking built in and institutional-grade custody. Purpose XRP ETF (XRPP): Direct access to XRP, the native asset of the XRP Ledger, designed for fast, low-cost global payments — with CAD-hedged units and institutional-grade custody.

By redefining what digital asset investing looks like, Purpose is making it easier, safer, and smarter for investors to participate in a rapidly evolving space. As blockchain technology reshapes global finance, Purpose remains committed to bridging the gap between traditional investing and the decentralized future.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $24 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

*By digital asset ETFs under management as of April 24, 2025.

The content of this document is for informational purposes only and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. Information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this information, and any representation to the contrary is an offence. The information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable; however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Copies of the Prospectus may be obtained from purposeinvest.com. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Crypto assets can be extremely volatile, and there is no guarantee that the amount invested will be returned to you.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.