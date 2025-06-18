Future Today Brings YouTube Creators to Streaming Audiences, Growing Both Creator Brands and Its Expansive OTT Portfolio

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today, a leader in the ad-supported streaming space, is deepening its partnership with digital content creators by expanding their reach and accelerating their transition to OTT platforms. Building on existing collaborations, this initiative reinforces Future Today's commitment to empowering creators with access to premium streaming opportunities. By helping creators bring their content to new audiences and formats, Future Today continues to enhance its diverse content portfolio while unlocking greater monetization potential for its creator community.

With more than 65 million hours of content streamed monthly and over 100,000 hours of content available, Future Today has built one of the largest independent streaming networks in the U.S., anchored by flagship channels such as HappyKids and Fawesome . The company is leveraging that scale to bring additional popular YouTube content creators into the streaming era, guiding them on best practices for syndication and packaging their content for platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Vizio, LG and Samsung TV, among others.

Future Today works closely with creators to reframe their content for a new environment—one that favors longer-form, high-engagement, lean-back viewing experiences over short-form scrolling. “This initiative is about more than just distribution, it’s about education, optimization, and long-term strategy,” said Soma Sengupta, VP, Content Acquisition and Partner Relationships. “Our mission has always been to democratize access to premium streaming opportunities. At the same time, we’re strengthening our content portfolio with premium, niche, and family-safe entertainment.”

Following the success of previous partners such as Like Nastya, Ninja Kidz, Vy Qwaint, and Chad Wild Clay, Future Today continues to expand its portfolio by consistently adding new premium creators to its roster for 2025 and beyond. The result is not only a richer viewing experience but also fresh opportunities for creator-advertiser co-productions available exclusively on certain selected platforms.

Featured creators include:

Like Nastya – Pretend Play & Skits (128M YouTube subscribers)

– Pretend Play & Skits (128M YouTube subscribers) Zach Choi ASMR – Culinary & Mukbangs (32.8M YouTube subscribers)

– Culinary & Mukbangs (32.8M YouTube subscribers) How Ridiculous – Action Packed Adventure (23.6M YouTube Subscribers)

– Action Packed Adventure (23.6M YouTube Subscribers) Rebecca Zamolo – Pretend Play & Skits (19M YouTube subscribers)

– Pretend Play & Skits (19M YouTube subscribers) Hacksmith Industries – Educational Builds & STEM Concepts (15.3M YouTube subscribers)

– Educational Builds & STEM Concepts (15.3M YouTube subscribers) The Fun Squad – Family Vlogs (12.2M YouTube subscribers)

– Family Vlogs (12.2M YouTube subscribers) Nat and Essie – Gaming & Kids Character Play (12.1M YouTube subscribers)

– Gaming & Kids Character Play (12.1M YouTube subscribers) Familia Diamond – Family Vlogs (11.3M YouTube subscribers)





The content spans a wide range of genres, from educational and action-packed builds to playful family skits, vlogs, gaming, pranks, comedy, and more, delivering targeted, interest-driven programming for viewers of all ages. With high-profile creators such as How Ridiculous joining the platform, Future Today continues to strengthen its offerings by onboarding well-established and widely recognized talent. Collectively, How Ridiculous has garnered over 14 billion views on YouTube and more than 50 million followers across social media, making them a strong and impactful addition to Future Today’s streaming library.

This effort not only gives creators a foothold in the streaming world but also reinforces Future Today’s position as a powerhouse in the OTT ecosystem, with a proven track record of syndicating, monetizing, and scaling content in the AVOD and FAST environments.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome , HappyKids, and iFood.tv – ranking among the top free channels on nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform enables content owners, producers, distributors, and major media companies to launch and monetize Connected TV channels efficiently. Future Today’s comprehensive services include video management, content publishing, app development, cross-channel promotion, and advertising monetization. Learn more about Future Today .