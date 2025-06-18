StorONE Unveils ONEai: The First Fully Automated AI Solution Optimized for Enterprise Data Storage

New York, NY, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the developer of the most efficient storage platform, delivering unmatched data protection and flexibility with minimal hardware, today announced ONEai, the turnkey, automated AI solution for enterprise data storage. In partnership with Phison Electronics (8299TT), a leading innovator in NAND flash technologies, StorONE integrated Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ AI capabilities into the StorONE enterprise storage system to accelerate AI deployment and deliver domain-specific responses on the stored data for end users. ONEai leverages AI GPU and memory optimization, intelligent data placement and built-in support for LLM inferencing and fine-tuning directly within the storage framework, offering an efficient, AI-integrated system with minimal setup complexity. With ONEai, users benefit from reduced power, operational and hardware costs, enhanced GPU performance and on-premises LLM training and inferencing on proprietary organizational data.

As organizations grapple with how to gather and garner insights on stored data, IT leaders and data infrastructure managers are challenged to extract findings from multi-terabyte to -petabyte level data pools with limited AI capabilities. Previously, many that sought to leverage proprietary data in a secure manner were required to build complex AI infrastructure or navigate the regulations and costs of off-premises solutions. The high-performance storage elements of these traditional approaches are often provided as a back-end for LLM training, requiring external orchestration, AI stacks and cloud or hybrid workflows.

To solve this challenge, StorONE partnered with Phison to offer ONEai for fully automated, AI-native LLM training and inferencing capabilities directly within the storage layer. ONEai automatically recognizes and responds to file creation, modification and deletion, delivering real-time insights into data stored in the storage system. This AI-integrated storage solution is optimized for fine-tuning, RAG and inferencing, features integrated GPU memory extensions and simplifies data management via a very user-friendly GUI, eliminating the need for complex infrastructure or external AI platforms.

“ONEai sets a new benchmark for an increasingly AI-integrated industry, where storage is the launchpad to take data from a static component to a dynamic application,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE. “Through this technology partnership with Phison, we are filling the gap between traditional storage and AI infrastructure by delivering a turnkey, automated solution that simplifies AI data insights for organizations with limited budgets or expertise. We're lowering the barrier to entry to enable enterprises of all sizes to tap into AI-driven intelligence without the requirement of building large-scale AI environments or sending data to the cloud.”

“We’re proud to partner with StorONE to enable a first-of-its-kind solution that addresses challenges in access to expanded GPU memory, high-performance inferencing and larger capacity LLM training without the need for external infrastructure,” said Michael Wu, GM and President of Phison US. “Through the aiDAPTIV+ integration, ONEai connects the storage engine and the AI acceleration layer, ensuring optimal data flow, intelligent workload orchestration and highly efficient GPU utilization. The result is an alternative to the DIY approach for IT and infrastructure teams, who can now opt for a pre-integrated, seamless, secure and efficient AI deployment within the enterprise infrastructure.”

Capabilities in ONEai include:

Integrated AI processing at the storage layer

Native LLM training and inference built directly into the storage stack; no external AI infrastructure required

ONEai eliminates the need for a separate AI stack or in-house AI expertise (plug-and-play deployment) with full on-premises processing for complete data sovereignty and control over sensitive data

GPU optimization and performance efficiency

High GPU efficiency minimizes the number of GPUs required, reducing power and operational costs. Integrated GPU modules reduce AI inference latency and deliver up to 95% hardware utilization

Real world use case alignment

Tailored for real customer environments to enable immediate interaction with proprietary data, ONEai automatically tracks and updates changes to data, feeding them into ongoing AI activities

ONEai will be generally available in Q3 2025. To learn more or to receive a demo, visit the StorONE website.

About StorONE

Headquartered in New York, StorONE, is the developer of the most efficient enterprise storage platform, designed from day one as a true platform to ensure maximum efficiency - delivering unmatched data protection and flexibility with minimal hardware and maintenance.

StorONE provides ONE 100% software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, different disk types on the same volume, and any location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The StorONE platform is designed to be future-proof, eliminating the need for migrations and enabling seamless adoption of emerging technologies like AI.

For more information, visit storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Phison

Founded in 2000 with the invention of the world’s first single-chip USB flash drive, Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Phison has grown into a multi-billion-dollar company with over 4,500 employees—75% of which are dedicated to R&D – and more than 2,000 patents.

The company’s innovations include aiDAPTIV+, an award-winning AI solution for affordable LLM training and inferencing on-premises, and Pascari, a portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers.







