PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Reports Record Q4 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Fiscal 2025 Revenue: $52.1 Million (Record)

Q4 Fiscal 2025 Revenue: $14.1 Million, up 20% QoQ, Adjusted EBITDA*: $0.9 Million (Record)

Raises Fiscal 2026 Guidance: Revenue: $55-60 Million, Adjusted EBITDA*: $3-5 Million



LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today its operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter (“Q4 Fiscal 2025”) and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (“Fiscal 2025”).



Key Highlights:

Surpassed company’s guidance projection by $1M finishing the year at record revenue of $52.1M

Amazon’s ART19 partnership achieves 105 million impressions

Expanded Fortune 250 streaming partnership

Added 24 new podcasts (200+ total on PodcastOne’s network)

Achieved 6th consecutive month in Podtrac's Top 10 Publishers (currently #9)

Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast on June 26th, 2025

Management Commentary

“PodcastOne continues to be a podcast industry giant and our top 10 network ranking is reflective of the dedication and passion of our C-suite, the innovative approach of our employees in all aspects of our business from technology and marketing to ad sales and development and the authenticity and appeal of our dynamic and award-winning talent,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Mr. Gray continued, “Our hosts continue to be headline makers and drivers of news cycles including native Angeleno Adam Carolla, whose outspoken criticism of the handling of the devastating southern California wildfires gave real time context and perspective to audiences through his daily podcast. Our commitment to growing our existing relationships was evidenced in our expansion of Kail Lowry’s KILLR Network of programming with the launch of Cate and Ty Break It Down. Lowry’s slate of programming with PodcastOne now includes five shows across multiple genres and garnered a third consecutive Webby Award nomination and win for the network.

“PodcastOne has been able to uniquely leverage our infrastructure and acumen to support podcast tours such as LadyGang’s LadyWorld, an upcoming first of its kind podcast and pop culture festival, and Jackie Schimmel’s Dim The Lights tour. In the coming months we will continue to develop new channels of monetization and innovative methods to increase audience growth to the benefit of our productions, our advertising partners and our shareholders.”

Q4 Fiscal 2025 vs Q4 Fiscal 2024 Results Summary (in $000’s, except per share; unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 14,097 $ 11,707 $ 52,119 $ 43,302 Operating loss $ (1,542 ) $ (1,178 ) $ (6,148 ) $ (5,011 ) Total other income (expense) $ - $ 184 $ - $ (9,666 ) Net loss $ (1,554 ) $ (1,049 ) $ (6,172 ) $ (14,732 ) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 888 $ 258 $ (501 ) $ 501 Net loss per share basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.68 )

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

PodcastOne raises guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 for revenues to increase to at least a record of $55-60 million drive expected record Adjusted EBITDA* of $3.0-5.0 million.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:

Earnings conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, June 26th 2025. PodcastOne will separately announce the time of such conference call and webcast and how investors and interested parties can participate.

The select anticipated financial results discussed in this press release are based on management’s preliminary analysis of financial results for Fiscal 2025. As of the date of this press release, PodcastOne has not completed its financial statement reporting process for Fiscal 2025, and PodcastOne’s independent registered accounting firm has not completed its audit procedures on the financial results discussed in this press release. During the course of PodcastOne’s fiscal year-end closing procedures and review process, PodcastOne may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented above. The estimated unaudited ` financial results contained in this press release are based only on currently available information as of the date hereof. As a result, the estimates above constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to such financial results, and are not guarantees of future performance and may differ from actual results.

About PodcastOne, Inc.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne’s ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures*

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we present Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as measures of our performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

We use Contribution Margin (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of our operating segment. We believe that information about these non-GAAP financial measures assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Contribution Margin (Loss) is defined as Revenue less Cost of Sales. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, other (income) expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and before (a) non-cash GAAP purchase accounting adjustments for certain deferred revenue and costs, (b) legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity, (c) employee severance payments and third party professional fees directly attributable to acquisition or corporate realignment activities, (d) certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at acquired companies prior to their purchase date and a one-time minimum guarantee to effectively terminate a live events distribution agreement post COVID-19, and (e) certain stock-based compensation expense. Management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our core operating results.

With respect to projected full fiscal year 2026 and fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related charges and legal settlement reserves excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. We expect that the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure” included at the end of this release.

PodcastOne Press Contact:

(310) 246-4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com

Financial Information

The tables below present financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

PodcastOne, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: $ 14,097 $ 11,707 $ 52,119 $ 43,302 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 12,560 10,660 47,394 37,326 Sales and marketing 861 1,125 3,479 4,558 Product development 12 15 52 85 General and administrative 1,947 712 6,077 5,448 Impairment of intangible assets - - 176 - Amortization of intangible assets 259 373 1,089 896 Total operating expenses 15,639 12,885 58,267 48,313 Loss from operations (1,542 ) (1,178 ) (6,148 ) (5,011 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net - - - (2,247 ) Change in fair value of derivatives - - - (7,603 ) Other income (expense) - 184 - 184 Total other expense, net - 184 - (9,666 ) Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,542 ) (994 ) (6,148 ) (14,677 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 12 55 24 55 Net loss $ (1,554 ) $ (1,049 ) $ (6,172 ) $ (14,732 ) Net loss per share–basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average common shares–basic and diluted 25,110,498 23,125,368 24,133,630 21,767,810





PodcastOne, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,079 $ 1,445 Accounts receivable, net 6,246 6,023 Prepaid expense and other current assets 230 1,105 Total Current Assets 7,555 8,573 Property and equipment, net 216 309 Goodwill 12,041 12,041 Intangible assets, net 1,186 3,145 Related party receivable 354 57 Total Assets $ 21,352 $ 24,125 Liabilities and Stockholders ’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,538 $ 7,383 Related party payable 514 315 Total Current Liabilities 6,052 7,698 Other long term liabilities - 86 Total Liabilities 6,052 7,784 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’Equity Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively; 26,016,107 and 23,608,049 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively - - Additional paid in capital 51,083 45,952 Accumulated deficit (35,783 ) (29,611 ) Total stockholders’ equity 15,300 16,341 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’Equity $ 21,352 $ 24,125

PodcastOne, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Non- Recurring Net Depreciation Acquisition and Other (Benefit) Income and Stock-Based Realignment (Income) Provision Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Compensation Costs Expense for Taxes EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Total $ (1,554 ) $ 313 $ 2,114 $ 3 $ - $ 12 $ 888 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Total $ (1,049 ) $ 438 $ 921 $ 77 $ (184 ) $ 55 $ 258

Non- Recurring Net Depreciation Acquisition and Other (Benefit) Income and Stock-Based Realignment (Income) Provision Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Compensation Costs Expense for Taxes EBITDA Year Ended March 31, 2025 Total $ (6,172 ) $ 1,514 $ 4,086 $ 47 $ - $ 24 $ (501 ) Year Ended March 31, 2024 Total $ (14,732 ) $ 1,148 $ 3,483 $ 881 $ 9,666 $ 55 $ 501





(1 ) Other Non-Operating and Non-Recurring Costs include outside legal, accounting and other professional fees directly attributable to acquisition activity in the period, in addition to certain non-recurring expenses associated with legal settlements or reserves for legal settlements in the period that pertain to historical matters that existed at certain acquired companies prior to their purchase date and non-recurring employee severance payments.





(2 ) Other (income) expense above primarily includes interest expense, net and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. These are included in the statement of operations in other income (expense) and are an add back to net loss above in the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to loss.





* See the definition of Adjusted EBITDA under “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” within this release.





PodcastOne, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure



Contribution Margin* Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31 2025 2024 Revenue: $ 14,097 $ 11,707 Less: Cost of sales (12,560 ) (10,660 ) Amortization of developed technology (49 ) (58 ) Gross Profit 1,488 989 Add back amortization of developed technology: 49 58 Contribution Margin* $ 1,537 $ 1,047





Year Ended March 31 2025 2024 Revenue: $ 52,119 $ 43,302 Less: Cost of sales (47,394 ) (37,326 ) Amortization of developed technology (227 ) (228 ) Gross Profit 4,498 5,748 Add back amortization of developed technology: 227 228 Contribution Margin* $ 4,725 $ 5,976



