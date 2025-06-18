Inuvo to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 on June 24–25, 2025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference being held June 24-25, 2025.

Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 24th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on June 25th.

To view the live stream, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3118/52632

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2. For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inuvo, visit https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

