Medical Spa Market Set to Reach USD 61.85 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surge in Aesthetic Wellness and Anti-Aging Demand – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the Medical Spa Market was valued at USD 18.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 61.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period of 2024–2032. The U.S. market alone reached USD 5.42 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 18.02 billion by 2032, contributing nearly 30% of the global share. This substantial growth is attributed to increasing interest in non-surgical beauty enhancements, growing consumer emphasis on self-care, and expanding access to medical-grade skincare services.





Market Overview

The medical spa industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising consumer preference for physician-supervised aesthetic services. These hybrid facilities merge cosmetic dermatology with traditional spa experiences, offering procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers, laser therapies, and medical-grade facials in both walk-in and appointment-based formats. The integration of AI-powered skin analysis, a personalized approach to skincare, and the growing “wellness generation” are reshaping the landscape of cosmetic enhancement.

Key growth drivers include rising disposable incomes, increased prevalence of dermatological concerns, greater accessibility to non-invasive treatments, and the growing pool of skilled professionals. The market is further buoyed by social media influence, a culture of self-care, and a rising number of male consumers embracing non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

Medical Spa Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 18.33 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 61.85 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 14.50% U.S. Market 2023 USD 5.42 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 18.02 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Service:

The facial treatment segment led the market in 2023, accounting for 55.26% of the overall share. The dominance of this segment stems from the high consumer demand for non-invasive facial rejuvenation therapies, including anti-aging and skin-tightening solutions. As consumers seek faster results with minimal downtime, facial treatments such as hydrafacials and microneedling remain the preferred choice.

The body shaping and contouring segment is emerging as the fastest-growing service category, driven by increasing interest in non-surgical fat reduction and skin firming procedures like CoolSculpting and EMSCULPT. This segment is witnessing a sharp uptick due to growing body positivity trends and social media influence.

By Age Group:

The adult segment (ages 25–55) held the largest market share in 2023 at 70.14%, reflecting the high frequency of skincare and aesthetic procedures in this age group, who are more likely to invest in anti-aging and skin enhancement treatments.

However, the geriatric segment is poised for the fastest growth due to rising demand for anti-aging and wrinkle-reduction services as individuals in the 55+ age group seek to maintain a youthful appearance through non-invasive cosmetic solutions.

By Gender:

In 2023, women dominated the market with an 86.21% share, underscoring their leading role in the consumption of aesthetic services. Female consumers typically account for higher visit frequencies and a broader range of treatments.

Despite this, the men’s segment is growing at the fastest rate, supported by increasing social acceptance of male grooming and aesthetic enhancements, particularly treatments like Botox, laser hair removal, and skin tightening.

By Service Provider:

Single ownership establishments led the market in 2023 with a 38.15% share. These providers offer customized, boutique-style services with consistent care, fostering client loyalty and personalized experiences.

Medical spa chains and franchises are the fastest-growing provider type due to their scalability, uniform quality assurance, and national branding, attracting a wide consumer base across multiple regions.

Medical Spa Market Segmentation

By Service

Facial Treatment

Body Shaping & Contouring

Hair Removal

Scar Revision

Tattoo Removal

Other Services

By Age Group

Adolescent

Adult

Geriatric

By Gender

Male

Female

By Service Provider

Single Ownership

Group Ownership

Free-standing

Medical Practice Associated Spas

Regional Analysis

North America led the global medical spa market with a 42.08% share in 2023, driven by rising consumer spending on personal wellness, strong infrastructure, and a wide availability of advanced technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by increasing urbanization, growing awareness of aesthetic procedures, rising disposable income, and cultural acceptance of beauty treatments in countries like South Korea, Japan, and China.

Recent Developments

August 2024 – Northrim Horizon acquired Allure Medspa, a Phoenix-based multi-unit platform offering minimally invasive aesthetic treatments.

– Northrim Horizon acquired Allure Medspa, a Phoenix-based multi-unit platform offering minimally invasive aesthetic treatments. October 2023 – SkinSpirit acquired Truth + Beauty, a well-known medspa in Roslyn, New York, expanding its footprint on the U.S. East Coast.

– SkinSpirit acquired Truth + Beauty, a well-known medspa in Roslyn, New York, expanding its footprint on the U.S. East Coast. March 2024 – Ever/Body launched a new flagship medical spa in Miami, expanding its reach to South Florida and offering a broader treatment menu.

