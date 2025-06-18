Graphics Card Market Size to Hit USD 457.96 Billion by 2032, Driven by rising demand for AI, gaming, and high-performance computing | SNS Insider

Austin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphics Card Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Graphics Card Market was valued at 31.84 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 457.96 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 34.48% from 2024 to 2032.”

Graphics Card Market Accelerates with Data Center Expansion and Creative Demands

Graphics card market continues to grow due to increasing need for high performance computing in Gaming, AI, Machine Learning, and Real-time content creation. One major factor is that technology giants like Microsoft are scaling up GPU-based data centers for projected demand for cloud services and for AI workloads; Microsoft alone is building data centers where they expect to house more than 1 million GPUs. Others, such as Equinix, are growing through massive acquisitions - like its USD 705m purchase of Entel. At the same time, the creative professionals market continues to lean on powerful GPUs for 3D rendering, animation, high-resolution editing, according to Puget Systems’ benchmarks. This overlap between the two companies is positioning GPUs at the core of future digital infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific Leads Graphics Card Market While North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the graphics card market with a 46% revenue share, due to high investments toward the development of strong eco-systems for graphics based manufacturing, strong manufacturing ecosystems and a huge demand due to high-performance computing from countries like such as Japan, China, and South Korea. A thriving gaming industry, increasing adoption of AI, and investments in data centers drive further market growth. Furthermore, the rise of eSports, mobile gaming and gaming hardware cements the region’s prominence.

North America is poised for the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by the presence of leading players like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. AI was adopted early in the region, as the cloud and gaming tech is growing fast, and demand is picking up for 5G and next-gen computing.

Graphics Card Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 31.84 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 457.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 34.48% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Dedicated Graphic Cards, Integrated Graphic Cards)

• By Connectivity (PCLe, External Graphic cards)

• By Application (Gaming, Content Creation & Multimedia Reality, Virtual Reality(VR) & Augmented Reality (AR), AI & ML)

• By End Use (Desktops, Laptops, Workstations, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

The graphics card market is led by the dedicated segment, expected to capture around 60% share by 2023, owing to the increasing requirement for high performance computing applications in gaming, AI, data center ad professional content creation. Dedicated graphics allow for rapid rendering and faster processing for images and computations.

The integrated graphics segment is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to their cost-effective and energy efficient nature, they are primarily used in laptops lower end systems. With advancements in technology, integrated GPUs are better than ever and provide functionality for everyday use by running devices smaller and more power-efficient to a broader user base.

By Connectivity

In 2023, the PCIe segment led the graphics card market with a 69% revenue share, due to its high data transfer rate and low-latency performance, which is needed for gaming, AI, and data center. PCIE is still the optimal choice for a broad range of demanding applications including 4K/8K gaming and deep learning.

The external graphics card (eGPU) segment is poised for the fastest growth through 2032, driven by growing preferences for portable, yet high-performance computing and the expanding need for scalable, non-upgradeable solutions for gaming and creator-use laptops and compact systems.

By Application

In 2023, the gaming segment led the graphics card market with a 37% revenue share as the demand for high-performance GPUs continues to increase to accommodate high resolutions in gaming, esports, VR, and streaming. The ascendancy of graphic-intensive gaming laptops and desktops encouraged the trend.

The AI and ML segment is set for the fastest growth through 2032, as industries utilize GPUs for deep learning, data analytics and automation that are becoming imperative across industries like healthcare, finance, robotics and autonomous systems.

By End-Use

In 2023, the desktop segment held the largest revenue share of 47% in the graphics card market, as there is a strong demand for high-performance upgradeable systems in gaming, content creation, and professional segments. ComputersDesktop computers are still the go-to machines for powerful parts and the ability to edit computer hardware.

The laptop segment is projected to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by the greater demand for high-performance, portable machines. By RyanFleming Advances in ultra-portable designs, cooling efficiency and mobile gaming and remote work are leading to a faster and more widespread adoption of laptop GPUs.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Intel Corporation

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (ASUS)

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

MSI (Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.)

EVGA Corporation

Zotac International

Palit Microsystems Ltd.

SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd.

XFX Technology

PNY Technologies Inc.

GALAX (formerly Galaxy Microsystems Ltd.)

Inno3D

HIS (Hightech Information System Limited)

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2025, NVIDIA Ampere 50 Series GeForce RTX GPUs based on Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4 for up to 2x performance thanks to cutting-edge AI rendering. Features such as Neural Shaders, Reflex 2.0 and RTX Neural Faces push the boundaries of photo-real graphics and performance — all in real time.

In June 2025, AMD’s latest the Instinct MI350, powered by a 10-chiplet 3D technology with 288GB HBM3E memory, can deliver up to 2.6 exaFLOPS of FP4 performance. They deliver up to 2x the 4-bit processing speed of Nvidia’s B200 and have flexible cooling choices, driving AI efficiency and scale to the next level.

