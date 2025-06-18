Food Lion Feeds’ Summer Initiative Focuses on Curbing Child Hunger

SALISBURY, N.C., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, is launching its annual Summers Without Hunger campaign, an initiative that has provided more than 97 million meals* to hungry children and their families since its inception in 2019.

Summers Without Hunger helps fight childhood hunger by ensuring children have access to nutritious food during the summer. Many children face food insecurity during the summer when school cafeterias, the primary source of breakfast and lunch for many, are closed.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 children across America experiences hunger, especially during the summer months. Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel grocery retailer is working to increase access to nutritious food by uniting with customers and suppliers to help ensure that families and their children have access to the nourishment they deserve.

Customers can participate by purchasing specially designed grocery shopping bags for $2 during their regular shopping trips or online via Food Lion To Go. The campaign, which runs June 18 to July 15, benefits the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation and supports grants to feeding partners throughout Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

Proceeds from all specially designed reusable bags purchased by customers will be generously matched by 10 Food Lion suppliers, including Campbell's, General Mills, Kellanova, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Frito Lay, PepsiCo, JM Smucker, Unilever and Utz, doubling the impact, up to $1 million. As a result, every bag purchased provides the equivalent of 40 meals. Customers can also use the digital keypad at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases to support the effort.

In addition to donations from customers, suppliers and Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion associates will volunteer throughout the campaign at several local feeding partner agencies to help distribute food to neighbors experiencing hunger.

“We are grateful for the generous support of our customers and partners in our efforts to reduce food insecurity among children this summer,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Together, we’ve been able to make a meaningful impact in our communities by helping provide access to nutritious food to children and their families.”

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds, the company’s hunger relief platform, has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*Every dollar helps provide at least 10 meals by Feeding America® local partner food banks. Through the Summers Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion and participating vendors match customers’ purchases of specially designed reusable bags from June 18 – July 15, 2025.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

