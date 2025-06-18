Flood-prone areas: The QPAREB welcomes regulatory progress but will remain vigilant

L’ILE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) acknowledges the Quebec government’s adoption of the new regulatory framework for water environments and flood-prone areas.

The QPAREB particularly welcomes the government's decision to recognize the adaptation efforts made by property owners in at-risk areas. The creation of a technical committee to evaluate individual protective structures is a concrete response to one of the key recommendations made by the Association, both in its brief and in its representations to the offices of the Minister of the Environment and Finance.

“We are encouraged to see that our proposals have been taken into consideration. The recognition of protective structures is an important step forward, both for the citizens concerned and for the transparency of the real estate market,” said Nathalie Bégin, President of the QPAREB’s Brokerage Practice Committee.

The QPAREB also highlights the substantial reduction in the number of residences identified as located in flood zones, from approximately 77,000 to 35,000. However, it will continue to closely monitor the implementation of the new regulations, including the adoption of official maps scheduled for March 2026.

The Association reiterates the importance of:

ensuring clear communication to citizens about the changes underway;



and promoting transparent disclosure of financial institutions' and insurers' policies regarding flood zones.

