Fiddler AI and Carahsoft Partner to Expand Deployment of AI Observability and Security Solutions Across the Public Sector

PALO ALTO, Calif., and RESTON, Va., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiddler AI, the pioneer in AI Observability and Security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Fiddler AI’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s AI Observability and Security platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

The Fiddler platform delivers monitoring, analytics and explainable AI capabilities to address the unique challenges of running agentic and LLM applications and MLOps at scale. Integral to the platform is the Fiddler Trust Service (FTS), which delivers runtime scoring and monitoring of LLM applications in production, while powering the industry's fastest guardrails with less than 100ms response times. The FTS scores and monitors a comprehensive library of LLM metrics to surface issues caused by hallucinations, toxicity, PII leakage and prompt injection attacks, and ensures that Government deployments maintain the highest standards of accuracy, safety and security.

“This partnership with Carahsoft marks a significant milestone in bringing advanced, secure AI observability solutions to the Public Sector,” said Amit Paka, Fiddler AI Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. “We are confident that this partnership will lead to continued growth, while opening new doors for both Fiddler and Carahsoft.”

Fiddler AI's unified environment empowers Government agencies with:

A standardized framework for monitoring, analyzing and protecting agents, Generative AI and Predictive ML.

Centralized controls for comprehensive model and application governance.

Real-time insights and root cause analysis for operational decision-making.

Built-in safeguards for responsible AI deployment.

Specialized tools for managing traditional ML models and advanced multi-agent and LLM applications.



“Fiddler AI’s platform directly addresses the growing need for transparent and responsible AI usage in Government operations,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Through this partnership with Fiddler AI and our resellers, we’re enabling Public Sector agencies to confidently deploy and manage AI solutions, while maintaining accountability and performance.”

Fiddler AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Fiddler AI team at Carahsoft at 888-662-2724 or Fiddler@carahsoft.com . Explore Fiddler AI’s solutions here .

About Fiddler AI

Fiddler is the all-in-one AI Observability and Security platform for responsible AI. Monitoring and analytics capabilities provide a common language, centralized controls, and actionable insights to operationalize production ML models, GenAI, AI agents, and LLM applications with trust. An integral part of the platform, the Fiddler Trust Service provides quality and moderation controls for LLM applications. Powered by cost-effective, task-specific, and scalable Fiddler-developed trust models — including cloud and VPC deployments for secure environments — it delivers the fastest guardrails in the industry.

Fortune 500 organizations use Fiddler to scale LLM and ML deployments to deliver high performance AI, reduce costs, and be responsible in governance.

Contact

Steve Hannah

(571) 586-9740

steve.hannah@fiddler.ai

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .