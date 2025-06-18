After a year, the research project VERDAS has now been completed –

a collaboration led by AstaZero, a subsidiary of RISE, and carried out together with Terranet, If Insurance, Folksam, the Swedish Transport Administration, Volvo Cars, Toyota, Zenseact, Aptiv, and Viscando. The project was funded by Vinnova, Sweden’s innovation agency, and aimed to develop new physical and virtual verification methods for more robust driver assistance systems (ADAS), with a particular focus on accident scenarios involving vulnerable road users.

The project has been carried out in close dialogue with Euro NCAP and has taken important steps to improve how future driver assistance systems are tested and evaluated. The work shows that today’s test methods do not always capture accident scenarios that occur in real traffic – especially when pedestrians are involved. To ensure that the systems function in these situations, new test methods need to be developed to better reflect these types of accidents.

Euro NCAP will introduce new test methods for robust ADAS functionality in Euro NCAP 2026. The VERDAS project has contributed by proposing test scenarios that include both infrastructure elements and interactions with other road users.

Examples of highlighted test scenarios include:

Pedestrians stepping out from between parked cars

Pedestrians stepping out from behind another pedestrian

Pedestrians stepping out from behind traffic light poles





Scenarios that may seem simple – but place high demands on the technology’s ability to detect and predict movement in a dynamic and often complex environment.

“We are proud that VERDAS has contributed to Euro NCAP 2026 with robustness test scenarios based on real-world accident data. By placing higher demands on future driver assistance systems, these scenarios help drive development toward safer traffic environments – and, ultimately, fewer pedestrians killed or seriously injured,” says Mats Petersson, Project Manager for VERDAS at AstaZero and Senior Product Manager at Terranet.

The closing event at RISE Proving Ground AstaZero brought together representatives from all participating parties, as well as Euro NCAP and Vinnova. Presentations were given by AstaZero, Euro NCAP, and the project group. Participants were given insights into the project methodology, implementation, and results from the past year. The event concluded with a forward-looking perspective on the next step – the newly launched follow-up project VERDAS 2, in which Terranet is participating.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Lindell, CEO

E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet’s mission is to save lives in urban traffic. We develop groundbreaking technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users from injury. Using a unique and patented sensor technology, Terranet’s system BlincVision scans the road with laser precision – detecting objects up to ten times faster and with greater accuracy than any other ADAS solution on the market today.

Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional operations in Gothenburg and Stuttgart – at the heart of the European automotive industry. Since 2017, the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Visit us at www.terranet.se

Attachment