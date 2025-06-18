ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS ANNOUNCES RENOWNED CHEF CARLA HALL AS 2025 FOOD & NUTRITION CONFERENCE & EXPO® OPENING KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Chicago, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of food and nutrition experts from across the globe will gather in Nashville, Tenn., October 11-14, for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ 2025 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® (FNCE®).

“Every year, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics looks forward to welcoming nutrition and health professionals to four days of education, networking and collaboration for the Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo®,” says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Deanne Brandstetter. “The Opening Keynote speaker sets the tone for our entire event and I am thrilled to announce chef, author and TV host Carla Hall will officially kick-off FNCE® 2025.”

Carla Hall is a trained chef with the philosophy to “always cook with love” and was a fan favorite when she competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef: All Stars.” She spent seven years as co-host of ABC’s Emmy award winning series “The Chew,” and is currently featured as the host of “Chasing Flavors” on Max, and a judge on Food Network competition shows, including “Harry Potter: The Wizards of Baking” and the “Summer, Holiday and Halloween Baking Championships.”

“This year’s theme for FNCE® 2025 is ‘Feed your Passion’ and Carla Hall’s energy and passion for food is sure to inspire attendees to just that,” says Brandstetter. “Having spent my career working in culinary nutrition, I cannot wait to hear Carla’s remarks.”

Hall is currently being honored by Les Dames d’Escoffier as Grande Dame, a lifetime achievement award and honorary title is given to members in recognition of extraordinary contributions within the fields of food, beverage and hospitality.

Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® brings together registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered, nutrition science researchers, health care providers, health and nutrition policy experts and industry leaders for nutrition’s premier event. Attendees will participate in cutting-edge nutrition science research and education presentations, topical briefs, discussions with expert panelists and scientific posters.

Registration for the 2025 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® is now open. Members of the media interested in hearing directly from leading sources on the latest developments in nutrition, as well as updates on nutrition policy, education trends and new products on the market are invited to apply for press credentials. Confirmed media attendees will have the opportunity to interview the Academy’s network of national spokespeople.

###

