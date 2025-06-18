Mount Sinai Health System Brings Bold Ideas in AI and Healthspan Science to Aspen 2025

New York, NY and Aspen, CO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the biology of aging to the future of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven medicine, Mount Sinai Health System will participate at the 2025 Aspen Ideas: Health (Sunday, June 22-Wednesday, June 25) and Aspen Ideas Festival (June 25-Tuesday, July 1) in Aspen, Colorado. Mount Sinai is proud to be a presenting underwriter of both festivals, where Mount Sinai thought leaders will lead discussions and the Health System will provide complimentary dermatologic screenings for attendees.

“We return to Aspen Ideas: Health and the Aspen Ideas Festival deeply inspired—by the setting, the community, and the shared pursuit of progress,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer and the Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Distinguished Chair, Mount Sinai Health System. “This year, my colleagues will explore the emerging science of aging and inflammation and how Mount Sinai is harnessing AI to propel science and health care innovation. Our goal, as a learning health system, is to solve the world’s most complex health and science challenges to improve health of people everywhere.”

Kicking off Mount Sinai’s events during this year’s festival, Dr. Carr will moderate the panel “Living Better, Longer: The New Science of Healthspan” on Tuesday, June 24, 10:20 am to 11:10 am (MDT) in the East Lawn Tent. The conversation will center on the intricate mechanisms behind aging—from cellular health and genetic risk to current medical and technological solutions—that shed light on inflammaging, the chronic inflammation that accelerates age-related decline. The panelists will discuss advances in immune resilience, regenerative medicine, and neurosurgical and genetic interventions that could hold the keys to a future where we can all live longer, healthier, and more optimized lives. Panelists, all with Mount Sinai Health System and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, include:

Zahi Fayad, PhD, Founding Director of the Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Institute; Vice Chair for Research, Department of Diagnostic, Molecular, and Interventional Radiology; Lucy G. Moses Professor of Medical Engineering and Bioengineering.

Brian Kopell, MD, Director of the Center for Neuromodulation; Co-Director, The Bonnie and Tom Strauss Center for Movement Disorders; Professor of Neurosurgery, Neurology, Psychiatry, and Neuroscience.

Sarah Millar, PhD, Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine and the Black Family Stem Cell Institute; Dean for Basic Science; and Lillian and Henry M. Stratton Professor of Gene and Cell Medicine.

Sanjai Sinha, MD, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine and an attending physician at The Health Center at Hudson Yards.

Mount Sinai will also host the panel “Intelligence at the Edge: Reimagining and Propelling Health Care with AI,” also to be moderated by Dr. Carr, on Thursday, June 26, 2:10 pm to 3 pm (MDT) in the Booz-Allen Hamilton Room in the Koch Building. The panelists will discuss how AI is transforming health care for patients and providers. As the first academic medical system to launch a Department of AI and Human Health, Mount Sinai is building a learning health system that leverages diverse data—genomics, health records, and clinical, social and environmental data—to inform decisions that prevent disease, optimize health, and improve outcomes.

Dr. Carr will be joined by:

Robbie Freeman, DNP, RN, Vice President for Digital Experience and Chief Nursing Informatics Officer.

Nicholas Gavin, MD, MBA, Vice President, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, and Associate Chief Medical Information Officer for Digital Health.

Girish Nadkarni, MD, MPH, Chair of the Windreich Department of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health; Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health; Irene and Dr. Arthur M. Fishberg Professor of Medicine; and Chief AI Officer.

Lisa Stump, Chief Digital Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Information Technology.

Other panels in which Mount Sinai Health System experts are participating include:

Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Executive Vice Chairman of the Mount Sinai Boards of Trustees, who served as Mount Sinai’s Chief Executive Officer for 20 years until 2024, will participate on a panel titled “Rethinking Aging” on Tuesday, June 24, 1:40 pm to 2:30 pm (MDT) at the Doerr-Hosier Center, McNulty Room.

Allison J. Applebaum, PhD, Professor of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine and the Director of the Steven S. Elbaum Family Center for Caregiving, will participate in a panel titled “Strengthening the Caregiving Economy” on Monday, June 23, 3 pm to 3:50 pm (MDT) in the Greenwald Pavilion.

Dermatologic Health Screenings

In addition, Mount Sinai clinicians will be onsite to provide complimentary dermatologic screenings at the Mount Sinai Health Experience, located in The Grove at Aspen Meadows. Screenings will be available from Sunday, June 22, through Tuesday, July 1. Appointments may be reserved in advance starting on Sunday, June 15, at Aspen@mountsinai.org. Event times and locations are subject to change; for the latest updates, visit www.mountsinai.org/aspen.

