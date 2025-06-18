The Goddard School Announces 2025 Circle of Excellence and President’s Club Members

King of Prussia, PA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goddard School®, the nation’s leading premium early childhood education provider, today announced its 2025 Circle of Excellence and 2025 President’s Club members. These honors recognize the very top-performing Goddard Schools through outstanding achievements in education and customer satisfaction.

To be selected for the Circle of Excellence, schools must meet criteria measuring excellence in performance, quality of education and outstanding family experience. The President’s Club includes schools that have been selected for the Circle of Excellence for at least two consecutive years and consistently demonstrate the highest standards in early childhood education.

“With more than 640 Goddard Schools nationwide caring for and educating nearly 100,000 students, earning a place in the 2025 Goddard School Circle of Excellence and President’s Club is a remarkable achievement,” said Darin Harris, CEO of Goddard Systems, LLC, manager of The Goddard School franchise system. "It is a privilege to recognize and celebrate these exemplary schools and their dedicated franchisees and educators. They exemplify The Goddard School’s commitment to nurturing young learners, supporting families and strengthening communities through the highest-quality early childhood education.”

The 2025 Goddard School Circle of Excellence encompasses The Goddard Schools of:

The 2025 Goddard School President’s Club includes The Goddard Schools of:

For more information about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com, and to learn about franchise opportunities, go to GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#63 in the 2024 Top 400). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 640 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.