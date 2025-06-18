Customer Experience Monitoring Market to Reach USD 18.35 Billion by 2032, Driven by Real-Time Analytics and AI-Driven Personalization | SNS Insider

Pune, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Experience Monitoring Market Size Analysis:

“The Customer Experience Monitoring (CEM) market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 18.35 billion by 2032, at a robust CAGR of 25.11% between 2024 and 2032.”





Customer Experience Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.45 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 18.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.11% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Solution (Feedback Management, Customer Analytics, Customer Journey Analytics, Sentiment Analysis, Real-time Monitoring)



• By Type (PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal)



• By End Use (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Government, Hospitality, Others) Key Growth Drivers Increasing need for personalized customer engagement boosts demand for real-time monitoring and journey optimization platforms across industries.

The robust growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on retaining and satisfying customers, the growing omnichannel engagement trend, and the need for real-time analytics for better customer journeys. Also, with continuous development in AI and machine learning, the new-age customer experiences are more personalized and proactive, which is why businesses are allocating a lot of money into CEM solutions to gain a competitive advantage and a strong brand loyalty.

The U.S. Customer Experience Monitoring market was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.01 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 25.02% from 2024 to 2032.

This growth is fueled by rising demand for real-time customer insights, increasing digitalization across industries, and greater adoption of AI-powered tools to enhance customer satisfaction, loyalty, and competitive differentiation in a saturated market.

By Solution, Feedback Management Segment Held Largest Share of 38% in 2023, Driving Customer Satisfaction Across Key Industries

In 2023, the Feedback Management segment led the Customer Experience Monitoring market with a dominant 38% revenue share, underscoring its strategic role in enhancing customer satisfaction. Enterprises in segments such as telecom, BFSI, and even retail utilize structured tools, surveys, ratings and reviews to capture live sentiment and identify service gaps. The ease of deployment, instant results, and real-time customer feedback make feedback management a staple for building loyalty and service improvement strategies

By Type, PC Terminal Segment Dominated the Customer Experience Monitoring Market, Mobile Terminal Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

In 2023, the PC Terminal segment held the largest revenue share of nearly 64% in the Customer Experience Monitoring market, driven by its widespread use in enterprise settings. PC-based tools are the most favored for their effective processing power, rich dashboards, and integration with the current IT ecosystem. It allows for end-to-end tracking and detail analytics, specifically beneficial for industries such as BFSI and IT Services which need complex support and reporting features.

The Mobile Terminal segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 25.91% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the penetration of smartphones and mobile-first approach of consumers towards business transactions. With more users engaging with brands through apps and browsers, organizations are focusing on mobile experience monitoring. Across retail, banking, travel and more, the rise of app usage worldwide, mobile commerce and self-service demands fuels the need for real-time customer intelligence.

By End Use, Retail & E-Commerce Segment Dominated the Customer Experience Monitoring Market

In 2023, the Retail & E-Commerce segment captured the largest revenue share of approximately 27%, due to high volume of customer interactions through both the digital and physical channels. Organizations in this space put in a sizeable investment over experience monitoring of users behavior, sentiment and engagement. The need for real-time insights, journey optimization, and competitive pressure are forcing retailers to adopt CX advanced tools that help improve conversion, retention, and enhance brand loyalty.





North America Led the Customer Experience Monitoring Market, Asia Pacific to Record Fastest CAGR

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Customer Experience Monitoring market at around 39%, propelled by strong digital infrastructure, as well as an early adoptive approach towards CX technologies. As the U.S. and Canada consumers expect customer satisfaction to be the utmost priority, the key sectors such as retail, telecom, and BFSI deploy relevant monitoring tools to track major events with real-time analytics. High presence of top CX vendors in the region and a strong adoption of internet complement the opportunity.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 27.04% between 2024 and 2032, due to the rapid digital transformation activities and rising adoption of mobile in emerging economies. In regions like China, India, and other southeast Asian countries, investments in CX strategy are on the rise because of increasing e-commerce activity, urbanization, and growing levels of disposable income. In this evolving landscape, companies are turning towards personalization and technology enabled customer engagement in order to seize market share.

