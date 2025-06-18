Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market to Reach USD 17.77 Billion by 2032, Driven by 5G Expansion and Growing Data Demand | SNS Insider

Pune, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Size Analysis:

“The Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market was valued at USD 3.92 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 17.77 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.35% between 2024 and 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Anritsu (MD8430A Signaling Tester, MT8821C Radio Communication Analyzer)

Artiza Networks, Inc. (DuoSIM-5G, 5G Load Tester)

Cisco Systems Inc. (Cisco Ultra Packet Core, Cisco 5G Cloud Core)

Huawei Technologies (SingleRAN LTE, SingleRAN@Broad)

Nokia Corporation (AirScale Baseband, AirScale Radio Access)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Snapdragon X75 Modem-RF System, Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System)

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG (CMW500 Tester, SMW200A Vector Signal Generator)

Sprint.com (Sprint Spark, Sprint LTE Advanced Pro)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson Radio System, Ericsson Cloud RAN)

ZTE Corporation (Uni-RAN, 5G NR Base Station)

Broadcom Inc. (5G RF Front-End Modules, 5G Modem SoCs)

Verizon Communications Inc. (5G Ultra Wideband, LTE Advanced)

Qorvo Inc. (RF Front-End Modules, High Band PADs)

Alcatel Lucent S.A. (9926 eNodeB, 9768 Metro Cell Outdoor)

AT&T Inc. (AT&T 5G+, LTE Advanced Network)

Capestone BV (5G Outdoor Routers, Industrial IoT Gateways)

Ciena Corporation (6500 Packet-Optical Platform, Adaptive IP)

CommScope, Inc. (ERA DAS, Small Cell Antennas)

Fujitsu Limited (5G NR Base Station, Carrier Aggregation Solution)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise L.P. (HPE 5G Core Stack, Open RAN Solution)

Intel Corporation (vRAN Accelerator ACC100, FlexRAN Platform)

Juniper Networks (Contrail Networking, Cloud-Native Router)

Keysight Technologies (CMW500 LTE Test Solution, Signal Studio Software)

LG Electronics (V60 ThinQ 5G, Velvet 5G)

NEC Corporation (5G Radio Units, Open RAN Solution)

NetScout Systems, Inc. (nGeniusONE, nGeniusPULSE)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (5G NR Base Station, Galaxy S21 5G)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (5G CA Services, Multi-View Streaming)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Sky5 RF Modules, SkyOne Ultra 3.0)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (5G Carrier Aggregation Network, Home Internet)

Vodafone Group PLC (5G Carrier Aggregation, Gigabit Broadband)

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.99 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 17.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.35% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Deployment (4G/LTE, 5G)



• By Frequency Band (Low-band, Mid-band, High-band)



• By Cell Type (Picocells, Microcells, Femtocells)



• By Spectrum Band (Licensed, Non-licensed)



• By Application (Mobile Broadband Connectivity, Smart City, Industrial IoT, Maritime Communications, Satellite Communication, Others) Key Growth Drivers Growing demand for high-speed mobile data services is fueling the need for enhanced network capacity and spectral efficiency.

This growth is being driven by rising demand for high-speed data connectivity and large channels that boost network capacity, particularly with the ongoing rollout of 5G networks around the world. Carrier aggregation which plays an essential role in meeting the increasing mobile data traffic by combining more than one frequency bands together, thus enhancing the spectral efficiency and user experience. Moreover, growth in availability of smartphones, digital transformation at rapid range and high investments by telecom operators in optimizing networks are some more factor fueling growth in smart antenna market.

The U.S. Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market stood at USD 1.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.88 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 18.02% from 2024 to 2032.

This growth is driven by increasing demand for faster mobile broadband, widespread 5G rollout, and rising network congestion. Enhanced spectral efficiency and growing investments in telecom infrastructure further support the market's expansion across the U.S.

By Frequency Band, Mid-Band Spectrum Dominated Market Share in 2023 Owing to Balanced Coverage and High Network Capacity

Mid-band spectrum accounted for approximately 52% of the market share in 2023, NG-RAN is commonly used in LTE and 5G deployments, providing consistent performance in most urban and suburban environments. With mid-band range throughput benefiting exponentially from carrier aggregation. And due to the regulatory friendliness, scarcity, and technical efficiency, it has become the go-to solution for telecom operators when it comes to network scalability and performance enhancement.

By Spectrum Band, Licensed Spectrum Led in Revenue and Set to Grow Fastest Due to Superior Service Quality and Strategic 5G Relevance

Licensed spectrum dominated the Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market with 65% revenue share in 2023 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.22% from 2024 to 2032. The features that makes it attractive are assured quality of service, little disruption, and higher securitywhich is why it suitable for high-density and commercial deployments. The combination of licensed bands across all spectrum tiers on which 5G is based, in addition to the global auction and market adoption friendly policies, has also contributed to this segment growth acceleration as well as critical strategic importance.

By Application, Smart City Applications to Witness Fastest Growth Due to Rising Digital Infrastructure and Real-Time Connectivity Demands

Smart City applications are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.96% from 2024 to 2032, as investments in urban digital infrastructure and innovation initiatives proliferate across global cities. Such deployments need reliable, high-speed networks for real-time communications between traffic systems, public safety, and environmental monitoring. Carrier bandwidth aggregation is one of the most important elements for increasing spectral efficiency and network capacity, which are essential in scalable IoT connectively and smart city operation within a dense urban environment.





North America Led the Market in 2023, Asia Pacific Set to Grow Fastest Through 2032

North America held the largest share around 40% of the Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market in 2023, driven by rapid LTE-Advanced and 5G rollouts. With strong telecom infrastructure, high smartphone penetration, and a supportive regulatory framework, the U.S. and Canada are prime adopters. Extensive R&D investments and commercial demand across enterprise networks make the region a leader in deploying carrier aggregation for enhanced spectral efficiency and reliable mobile performance.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.39% from 2024 to 2032, owing to huge investments in 5G infrastructure and increasing mobile data consumption. With a view to fulfilling digital transformation needs, next-gen connectivity scaling is happening in countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea. The region is becoming a high-growth market for scalable high-capacity mobile communications solutions, driven by rapid urbanization, government-led smart city programs and growing smartphone penetration are driving carrier aggregation deployments.

