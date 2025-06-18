Sibros Appoints Jerry Ray as Vice President of Japan to Accelerate Regional Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, the company behind the Deep Connected Platform for software-defined vehicles, today announced the appointment of Jerry Ray as Vice President of Japan. In this new role, Ray will lead Sibros’ go-to-market strategy across Asia and work closely with Japanese automotive OEMs, suppliers, and ecosystem partners to expand adoption of Sibros’ connected vehicle software solutions.

Ray brings over 25 years of international business development and operational leadership across Japan and Southeast Asia, with a track record of scaling enterprise technology companies across automotive, cybersecurity, and industrial AI sectors. He has held senior leadership roles at companies including Drishti, SecureAge, Silent Circle, and Neustar, and began his career as a Production Research Engineer at Konica Minolta in Tokyo.

“Jerry’s deep experience across Japan and the broader APAC region, combined with his background in advanced technology adoption and Japanese-language fluency, makes him the ideal leader to support our next phase of global growth,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros. “His appointment reflects the growing importance of Japan and Asia to Sibros’ mission and our commitment to building long-term, high-impact partnerships in the region.”

The appointment builds on Sibros’ increasing momentum in Asia following a strategic investment from Tokyo-based Global Brain Corporation , announced in 2023. With Jerry’s leadership, Sibros will further expand its regional presence, engage closely with top-tier OEMs, and support customers navigating the transition to software-defined, compliant, and continuously updatable vehicles.

“I’ve been following Sibros’ platform and growth story for some time and am excited to join at such a pivotal moment,” said Ray. “Automakers across Asia are rapidly embracing the software-defined paradigm, and Sibros is uniquely positioned to deliver the deep connectivity, over-the-air software management, and compliance tools they need to succeed. I look forward to helping bridge the vision between Silicon Valley innovation and the needs of our customers in Japan and beyond.”

Ray holds degrees in Operations Research from Cornell University, International Economics from the University of Florida, and International Political Economy from UC San Diego.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with a vertically integrated platform for full vehicle software updates, data logging, diagnostics, and remote commands—at scale. Trusted by global OEMs across two- and four-wheel, commercial, and off-highway segments, Sibros helps accelerate time to market, reduce recall risk, unlock post-sale revenues, and ensure regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.sibros.tech .

