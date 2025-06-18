Dassault Aviation: Collaboration between AMIAD and Dassault Aviation

Collaboration between AMIAD and Dassault Aviation



Le Bourget, June 18, 2025 - Today, at the Paris Air Show, Pascale Lohat, Senior Executive VP Engineering of Dassault Aviation, and Bertrand Rondepierre, Director of the French Agency for AI in defence (AMIAD), signed a memorandum of understanding to initiate research and development work on several air combat use cases.



In an uncertain world where traditional threats coexist with emerging challenges, air combat is constantly adapting and evolving to meet the growing complexity of military operations. The challenges facing modern air forces call for innovative, high-performance solutions.



The integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, controlled and supervised, and the theme of autonomy offer promising prospects for improving the coordination, responsiveness and efficiency of air operations, while keeping Man at the heart of decision-making. These technological advances not only reduce the risks for human operators, but also increase response capacity in the face of increasingly sophisticated threats.

As a world leader in defense aeronautics, Dassault Aviation has recognized expertise in the design and manufacture of advanced airborne systems. Innovative topics are therefore at the heart of the company's preoccupations, with a view to integrating them into cutting-edge technologies to better meet operational needs.



AMIAD plays a key role in the development and integration of artificial intelligence technologies for military applications. As such, AMIAD pays particular attention to computing infrastructures, which are essential to meet the power requirements of modern algorithms, and has three modes of action, including “doing with”, based on the co-development of innovative solutions with the industrial and academic ecosystem.



The collaboration between Dassault Aviation and AMIAD is both natural and strategic. By combining their respective skills, these two entities can meet the challenges of future air combat and develop innovative solutions. The aim of this collaboration is to demonstrate the relevance of “Doing with”, to strengthen France's national defense capability, and to keep France at the cutting edge of technology in the field of military aeronautics.



It is in this spirit of partnership and innovation that Dassault Aviation and AMIAD have signed this memorandum of understanding.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, sales amounted to € 6.2 billion. Dassault Aviation has 14,600 employees. dassault-aviation.com

The French Agency for artificial intelligence in defence (AMIAD), created on May 1, 2024, marks the first measure of the French Ministry of Defence AI strategy, announced in March 2024. Its main mission is to accelerate the development, integration, and large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance operational superiority and daily efficiency for all agents.

Reporting directly to the French Minister of Defence, AMIAD supervises and ensures the coordination of all projects involving AI within the ministry. To achieve its objectives, the agency builds a central expertise in AI and manages the project portfolio in collaboration with the defence AI ecosystem.

AMIAD’s experts and researchers are located between the technical hub in Bruz, near Rennes, and a research activity in Palaiseau on the École polytechnique campus.

AMIAD is committed to strengthening the Ministry of Defence capacity to integrate and exploit AI technologies in a secure, efficient, and sovereign manner.

