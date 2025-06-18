Challenged Athletes Foundation Named Official Charity of Zuma Beach Triathlon’s New Corporate Challenge

San Diego, CA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) has been named the official charity beneficiary of the new Corporate Challenge division at the Zuma Beach Triathlon, taking place Sunday, September 14, 2025, in Malibu, California. This exciting new initiative invites companies to unite their employees around wellness, camaraderie, and purpose while raising critical funds to help individuals with physical disabilities gain access to sport.

The Corporate Challenge is a first-of-its-kind division within the Zuma Beach Triathlon that allows corporate teams to compete in a fun and meaningful way. Employees can race individually or form relay teams to complete the Zuma Distance course, a 0.5-mile ocean swim, 18-mile bike ride along the Pacific Coast Highway, and 4-mile run on the Malibu coastline. Each participant commits to raising a minimum of $250 for CAF, with proceeds funding adaptive sports equipment, training, and mentorship. There’s no cost for companies to enter employees register and fundraise independently.

“The triathlon in Malibu has always played a key role in elevating both the sport and the visibility of adaptive athletes,” said CAF co-founder Bob Babbitt, an inductee into both the IRONMAN and USA Triathlon Hall of Fame. “I still remember watching CAF athletes like Sarah Reinertsen and Rudy Garcia-Tolson race alongside celebrities like Robin Williams. Those moments didn’t just inspire; they sparked real national momentum for inclusion in sports. Having CAF now named the official charity of the Zuma Beach Triathlon’s Corporate Challenge feels like a full-circle continuation of that legacy.”

Michael Epstein, founder of the Zuma Beach Triathlon, added, “We’ve always believed sport can bring people together in extraordinary ways. The Corporate Challenge is a new chapter, giving companies the chance to rally their teams around fitness, fun, and a mission that truly matters. We’re honored to have CAF as the beneficiary and excited to welcome companies to the start line.”

The Corporate Challenge offers turnkey wellness and team-building opportunities for organizations of all sizes. Participants will benefit from coached swim clinics in the lead-up to race weekend, as well as perks like VIP parking, branded gear, and exclusive fundraising rewards. Team scoring and corporate leaderboard will recognize top-performing organizations. Most importantly, all proceeds from the Corporate Challenge will go directly to CAF programs that help individuals with physical disabilities pursue active lifestyles through access to adaptive sports equipment, coaching, and community.

The Corporate Challenge presents a unique opportunity for companies focused on employee wellness and culture-building to inspire camaraderie through sport while supporting a powerful cause. Companies such as Lionsgate, Medtronic, Libertana, and Bank of America/Merrill Lynch have already committed teams and are actively fundraising to help expand access to sport for athletes of all abilities.

Companies interested in joining the Corporate Challenge can register at https://zumabeachtriathlon.org/corporate-challenge/or contact zumachallenge@zumafoundation.org for more information. Space is limited and the registration deadline is August 15, 2025.

About Zuma Foundation:

The Zuma Foundation is a Malibu-based nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive health and wellness events, including the Zuma Beach Triathlon. Through a long-term partnership with the City of Malibu, the Foundation supports youth-serving nonprofits and promotes character development, healthy lifestyles, and mental well-being. Learn more at www.zumabeachtriathlon.org.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $191 million and fulfilled 52,000+ funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

