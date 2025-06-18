WellSpan commits $3.5 million to address housing challenges across central Pennsylvania

York, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking its largest community grant investment in housing initiatives to date, WellSpan is inspiring health through a $3.5 million grant commitment over the next three years to support 12 mission-driven, independent organizations in developing and implementing innovative housing solutions across the region.

“At WellSpan, the strength of our communities lies in the partnerships we build and investment in their unique needs," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health." Our mission goes beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics to address the root causes of health issues for the people we serve in central Pennsylvania. By working hand in hand with local organizations, we are creating pathways for every individual to thrive.”



WellSpan will distribute $3 million through its Imagine grant funding, the largest grant opportunity awarded to implement innovative solutions to advance community health improvement priorities. Each of the following recipients, along with collaborative partners, will each receive $750,000 over three years, with their initiatives aiming to collectively impact an estimated 45,000 community members:

Lebanon County Christian Ministries (LCCM)

South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP)

LifePath Christian Ministries

Transitions of PA

Inspire grants, WellSpan’s smaller-scale funding opportunities, are designed to create measurable impact in advancing community health. WellSpan is also awarding $333,200 in housing-focused Inspire grants across seven organizations providing services across Adams, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, Union and York counties:



Bell Socialization Services, Inc.

Affordable Housing Advocate

New Hope Ministries

Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc.

Lebanon Lancaster Habitat for Humanity

Lebanon Rescue Mission

Housing Development Corporation MidAtlantic

Additionally, York Habitat for Humanity will also receive a $200,000 trust-based grant to support phase three of the Chestnut Street Revitalization project to support families in York.

“We are proud to provide this support because we know that a safe, stable home is more than shelter—it’s the starting point for a healthier, more hopeful life. Through this investment, we’re building stronger communities from the ground up,” said Dr. Michael Seim, senior vice president and chief quality officer, WellSpan Health.

Including these investments over the next three years, WellSpan will have contributed a total of $17.65 million to address housing needs providing street outreach, emergency housing, shelters, hotel stays, rental and utility assistance, eviction prevention, and housing affordability advocacy and community assessments.

To further showcase the innovative and collaborative efforts underway through WellSpan’s Imagine grants distributed this year, here are the ways each awardee will work to address housing in their local communities:

LifePath Expansion Project in York County

LifePath Christian Ministries will utilize the multi-year grant to support a transformative relocation project to the former Pewterex factory building, forming the cornerstone of a broader capital campaign launching within the year. This initiative will co-locate critical services including the men’s shelter, flex/family shelter, cold weather shelter, administrative offices, kitchen and dining services and create a shared space for community partners. WellSpan’s funding will strengthen infrastructure during this transition, enabling LifePath to expand its reach to 4,300 individuals with the goal to reduce homelessness recidivism to below 5% and increase service capacity by at least 10%.

Pathways to Housing Stability Project in Union County

Multi-year funding to Transitions of PA supports the Pathways to Housing Stability project, a survivor-centered initiative aimed at preventing homelessness among individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Through short-term rental and mortgage assistance, housing-related financial aid and essential household support, the program helps survivors transition from emergency shelters to safe, stable housing. Since its launch, the project has reached 500 individuals, with 80% of participants remaining housed six months after receiving assistance. The initiative is strengthening the regional safety net, reducing eviction rates and improving long-term well-being for even more survivors.

Advancing Smart Housing Solutions for Adams and Franklin counties

This multi-year funding to SCCAP supports a regional housing initiative designed to expand impact in Franklin County and deepen engagement in Adams County. The project is built around four pillars: coalition building, community-driven policy change, strategic partnerships and innovative housing solutions. Through deliberative public forums and collaborative pilot projects, such as down payment assistance and missing middle housing, SCCAP is fostering systemic change. With a projected reach of 34,640 individuals, the initiative aims for 80% of Arches program participants in both counties to retain long-term housing, while advancing policy engagement and measurable community outcomes.

Building Stability, Expanding Opportunity in Lebanon County

Multi-year funding to the LCCM supports a multi-tiered strategy to address both urgent housing needs and long-term systemic challenges. The initiative focuses on four key actions: expanding shelter capacity, addressing nonmedical factors, establishing a formal housing collaborative and creating a housing development director role. Early outcomes include tripling bed availability for women and children experiencing homelessness. With a projected reach of 5,000 individuals, the initiative aims to reduce countywide eviction rates, expand long-term housing services, create a more balanced housing market and lower emergency department utilization through stable housing interventions.

