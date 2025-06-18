Aqua Leisure Recreation Rebrands as Helio Outdoors

Leading South Boston-based manufacturer and marketer of pool floats, marine towable rafts, snowshoes, and swimming pool parts evolves to meet growing consumer interest in outdoor recreation.

55-year history of manufacturing excellence paired with new brand-centric leadership team provides platform for new product innovation, wider product assortment.

Legacy of retail channel strength, prolific new product development and global sourcing sophistication provides platform for growth.



STOUGHTON, Mass., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company formerly known as Aqua Leisure Recreation announces it has rebranded as Helio Outdoors (HelioOutdoors.com). Founded in 1970 in Stoughton, Mass., Helio Outdoors is a collection of category leading brands in the outdoor recreation space, including Aqua®, Airhead®, Inyo Pools™, Purleine™ and Yukon Charlies®. The rebrand provides clarity of purpose as a house of brands serving a growing outdoor recreation category estimated at $109 billion in the U.S. in 2024.1

With a product portfolio spanning pool floats, water toys, swim gear, marine towables, snow shoes and pool parts, Helio Outdoors products are sold at mass merchandise retailers such as Walmart® and Target®, as well as sporting good retailers like Dick’s®, Academy Sports & Outdoors®, and others. Additionally, Helio brands products can be purchased directly online at Amazon® as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to reorganize in a manner that provides clarity to our retail partners and to the consumers choosing our products,” said Carmen Evola, chief executive officer at Helio Outdoors. “The Aqua Leisure moniker served us well for more than half a century, but as we introduce more rigor to product innovation and brand building, we found it prudent to define more clearly who we are as a house of brands. Helio Outdoors is the perfect identity for a platform of companies with a shared purpose to empower people to and get outside to enjoy Outdoor for Life™.”

The U.S. outdoor recreation products sector is estimated to grow at a 6.95% CAGR, adding more than $70 billion in sales between 2024 – 2031.2

About Helio Outdoors (FKA: Aqua Leisure Recreation, LLC):

Founded in 1970, Helio Outdoors is a leading marketer and manufacturer of consumer goods products serving the outdoor recreation category under owned brands Aqua®, Airhead®, Inyo Pools™, Pureline™ and Yukon Charlies®. Privately held and headquartered in Stoughton, Mass., with regional offices in Denver and Orlando, Helio Outdoors stands on pillars of quality, accessibility, and adventure, to provide quality products for athletes, water lovers, adventure seekers, children learning to swim, and everyone looking to enjoy the outdoors. For more information, visit HelioOutdoors.com.