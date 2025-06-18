Two Shots, No Stigma, Full Protection: Lenacapavir Is Here — and MISTR Is Ready

Miami, FL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With today’s FDA approval of Lenacapavir as a long-acting injectable PrEP option, MISTR — the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ telehealth platform for sexual health — stands ready to deliver this breakthrough treatment to patients nationwide.

“Lenacapavir is a true game-changer in HIV prevention,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “Just two injections a year — that’s it. It’s discreet, effective, and finally makes long-term PrEP adherence simple and practical for more people.”

Unlike earlier injectables, Lenacapavir, which will be marketed as Yeztugo, is delivered subcutaneously and requires only two shots per year, making it easier and less painful than bi-monthly intramuscular options. MISTR has already built the infrastructure to meet this moment, combining national telehealth access with in-person injection services at its storefronts in seven major LGBTQ+ neighborhoods:

West Hollywood (Los Angeles)

The Castro (San Francisco)

Hell’s Kitchen (New York City)

Wilton Manors (Fort Lauderdale)

Northalsted (Chicago)

Oaklawn (Dallas)

Las Vegas

For patients outside these hubs, MISTR has activated a network of community-based healthcare providers to ensure nationwide access.

MISTR’s hybrid model — blending online convenience with targeted in-person care — is uniquely positioned to deliver injectable PrEP at scale. As always, MISTR handles eligibility, insurance, appointment scheduling, and follow-up with no judgment and no red tape.

“Ending HIV requires innovation and access,” Schukraft added. “We’ve built the system to make both possible — and now, with Lenacapavir, we’re one step closer.”

MISTR expects to start offering Lenacapavir injections as it becomes available. Visit mistr.com to learn more and sign up.

ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit www.mistr.com.

