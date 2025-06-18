Correction: Nyrstar NV – update with regards to candidacy of Mr. Kris Peeters as independent non-executive director

Regulated information – inside information

18 June 2025 at 23:35 CEST

Nyrstar NV – update with regards to candidacy of Mr. Kris Peeters as independent non-executive director

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) was informed this evening of the fact that Mr. Kris Peeters has withdrawn his candidacy to be appointed as independent non-executive director of Nyrstar NV. This decision was taken by Mr. Peeters on 18 June 2025 after reconsideration of his former mandate at the European Investment Bank, of which Mr. Peeters served as vice-president between 2021 and 2024. Out of respect for this institution and Mr. Peeters’ personal choice, the Company will not provide any further comments.

