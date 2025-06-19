Willis launches Zest Insurance, a digital revolution for Australian SMEs

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today launches Zest Insurance, a cutting-edge digital insurance platform tailored specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Australia.

Zest Insurance represents a bold step forward in the digital transformation of SME insurance. It offers a seamless, fast and intuitive online experience backed by expert broker support. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern business owners, Zest Insurance empowers SMEs to purchase, manage and renew their insurance policies entirely online.

James Baum, Head of Pacific, WTW says: “The launch of Zest Insurance comes at a pivotal time for the Australian SME market. With 97% of businesses having 20 or fewer employees, the platform is poised to serve a vast and growing segment of the market. Zest Insurance aims to bridge the gap between traditional insurance models and the digital expectations of modern SME owners.”

Brent Lehmann, Head of Commercial & Affinity, Pacific at Willis, adds: “SMEs are the backbone of the Australian economy, yet many still face outdated, complex processes when it comes to insurance. They increasingly demand convenience, speed and tailored insurance solutions. Zest Insurance is our answer to that challenge, bringing together digital convenience and trusted expertise in one powerful platform. It aims to make purchasing business insurance more straightforward for small business owners.”

The Australian SME market, valued at over AUD 9 billion in gross written premium, has been slower to adopt digital insurance solutions compared to global counterparts. Zest Insurance aims to close that gap by offering:

A fully digital customer journey – from insurance quote to bind, renewal, and policy management, all conducted online.

– from insurance quote to bind, renewal, and policy management, all conducted online. Industry-specific insurance solutions – with one dedicated insurer per industry to ensure tailored coverage to protect businesses.

– with one dedicated insurer per industry to ensure tailored coverage to protect businesses. User-friendly design – intuitive forms and interfaces built to enhance and simplify the customer experience.

– intuitive forms and interfaces built to enhance and simplify the customer experience. Insurance broker support on demand – expert advice available when needed, ensuring confidence and clarity.

Zest Insurance will be available initially to businesses in the administration and support services industry, including bookkeepers, payroll services, management and marketing consultants, market research firms and more, with plans to expand industry offerings in future phases. Zest Insurance policies for this first industry will be exclusively underwritten by Chubb, a world leader in insurance.

James adds: “We’ve built Zest Insurance to be more than just a platform. It’s a new way of thinking about SME insurance. It’s about simplicity, transparency and putting the customer first. Together, we’re setting a new standard for SME insurance, starting in Australia.”

For more information, visit: www.zestinsurance.com.

